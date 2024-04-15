Celebrating a Century: Van Orsdel Funeral & Cremation Services Marks 100 Years of Serving South Florida

"We take great pride in knowing that our family has been here for your families, from generation to generation, and we're committed to continuing this tradition," said Van Orsdel CEO Donald Van Orsdel. Post this

Founded in 1924 by Henry G. Van Orsdel and his family, Van Orsdel Funeral & Cremation Services has stood as a beacon of solace for generations. With a heritage deeply rooted in love, assistance and the celebration of life, the institution prospered under son Clifford Van Orsdel's leadership, growing alongside the South Florida community as its reach expanded through four locations in Miami.

Today, Clifford's son, Donald, Donald's wife, Maria, and their daughter, Crystal, are at the helm of a company that has adapted and flourished amidst South Florida's significant growth and demographic shifts.

The company's legacy is firmly anchored in the history of South Florida. Van Orsdel has been instrumental in celebrating and preserving the legacies of Miami's most storied residents, such as Rickenbacker, Marjorie Stoneman Douglas, Bacardi, and Joe DiMaggio and Don Shula, among many others.

"Our mission to celebrate life has remained constant throughout the decades," says Crystal Van Orsdel Marchant, assistant vice president representing the fourth generation of the Van Orsdel legacy. "We've been honored to guide families through their moments of grief, offering not just our services, but empathy and understanding."

The 100th-anniversary celebration will honor the past century of service but also look to the future. The event will bring together local community members, funeral-industry professionals, community leaders and local businesses in a commemoration of Van Orsdel's enduring legacy and commitment to the South Florida community.

"As we reflect on our 100 years of service, we also look forward to continuing to serve the families of South Florida with the same dedication and compassion that have been the hallmarks of Van Orsdel since its inception," Donald Van Orsdel said. "We take great pride in knowing that our family has been here for your families, from generation to generation, and we're committed to continuing this tradition."

