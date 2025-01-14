Celebrating a Decade of Innovation, i3, LLC Announces Corporate Branding Refresh and Launch of New Website

i3, LLC marks a decade of innovation with a branding refresh and new website, highlighting its growth as a leader in advanced IT solutions for national security and federal missions.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- i3, LLC (i3), an SBA 8(a) and ISO 9001-certified company, is excited to announce its corporate branding refresh and the launch of a new website.

The brand refresh reflects i3's evolution over the past decade as a premier provider of advanced Information Technology (IT) solutions, positioning the company for continued growth in delivering emerging technologies to support law enforcement, national security, and federal civilian agencies.

Founded in 2014 by Nick Nguyen, i3 was built on a mission-driven foundation, deeply connected to Mr. Nguyen's professional experience and values. After a successful career as an IT executive with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Mr. Nguyen established i3 to support national security missions and safeguard civil liberties.

Over the past ten years, i3 has grown into a sophisticated IT innovator. The company has developed expertise across critical domains, including Data and AI, Cloud, Digital Transformation, and Cybersecurity, while pioneering advanced capabilities in Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), MLOps, financial fraud analysis, and zero-trust architectures.

As part of its growth, i3 has forged certified delivery partnerships with leading technology providers such as Microsoft, AWS, ESRI, and Neo4j. These collaborations, combined with a team averaging 15 years of experience—80% of whom hold advanced degrees and certifications—have enabled the company to achieve a 95% staff retention rate and deliver mission-critical solutions to an esteemed client base.

i3's notable achievements include securing prominent contracts such as the 8(a) STARS III GWAC, the Department of Commerce (DOC) CATTS IDIQ, and key agreements with the FBI, including the SME BPA and ITSSS-2 IDIQ. The company's commitment to excellence has earned it nearly 100% customer retention while serving clients such as the FBI, Defense Intelligence Agency, National Reconnaissance Office, and the Departments of Justice, State, Interior, and Commerce.

"This refresh represents a new chapter for i3, rooted in the resilience and transformation that have defined my journey as an immigrant and our company's growth," said Nick Nguyen, Founder and CEO of i3. "With advanced capabilities and a commitment to innovation, i3 is well-positioned to help our clients adopt emerging technologies and tackle the challenges of tomorrow. This new branding reflects our readiness and forward-looking vision as we continue to drive mission success into the future."

This new branding marks a key milestone for i3 as it embraces innovation and strengthens its commitment to mission-driven solutions. With a focus on emerging technologies, i3 is ready to meet the evolving needs of its clients and continue supporting America's most critical missions.

