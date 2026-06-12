Celebrating a Decade of Truffles at La Toque in Napa This July

"Having access to fresh truffles during the summer allows us to create combinations that simply aren't possible during our January truffle season," said Chef Ken Frank, chef and owner of La Toque Post this

Timed to coincide with the height of Northern California's growing season, the Summer Edition offers a rare opportunity to pair fresh Australian Black Truffles with ingredients that are unavailable during La Toque's traditional winter truffle season. From sweet corn and stone fruit to morel mushrooms and other market-driven specialties, the menu celebrates the unique flavors that define Napa Valley dining in summer.

"Having access to fresh truffles during the summer allows us to create combinations that simply aren't possible during our January truffle season," said Chef Ken Frank, chef and owner of La Toque. "The Australian black winter truffles are every bit as compelling as their European counterparts, and pairing them with the best ingredients of summer creates a dining experience our guests look forward to every year."

Widely regarded as one of Napa Valley's premier destinations for truffle enthusiasts, La Toque has built a reputation for sourcing only the highest-quality fresh truffles from trusted growers and incorporating them with restraint and precision throughout each menu. The restaurant exclusively features true winter black truffles, among the most prized culinary ingredients in the world.

Available for just 12 days, the 2026 Summer Edition menu will feature fresh black truffles in every course, accompanied by optional wine pairings selected by La Toque's award-winning beverage team. A vegetarian version of the menu will also be available.

The Summer Edition continues one of La Toque's most beloved culinary traditions and serves as a seasonal counterpart to the restaurant's renowned All Black Truffle Menu presented each winter.

In addition to the Summer Truffle Menu, La Toque will host An Evening with Château Lafite Rothschild on June 18, featuring special guest Olivier Gailly, Directeur Développement Commercial for Domaines Barons de Rothschild. The exclusive one-night-only dinner will pair a four-course tasting menu with wines from the Rothschild portfolio, including two vintages of the iconic Château Lafite Rothschild.

About La Toque

La Toque is the signature restaurant of Chef Ken Frank, located in downtown Napa at the Westin Verasa. La Toque is celebrated for its French-inspired, seasonally driven menus and world-class wine program. The restaurant's seasonal menus are thoughtfully crafted, featuring ingredients sourced from a trusted network of local farmers, growers, and producers. At La Toque, every dish reflects a dedication to peak-season ingredients, sustainability, and ethically produced foods. For more information, visit www.latoque.com or @LaToque on Facebook and @LaToqueRestaurant on Instagram.

Media Contact

Ashley Teplin, Studio 707 for La Toque, 1 707-287-9727 101, [email protected], https://latoque.com

SOURCE Studio 707 for La Toque