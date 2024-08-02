Celebrating a Prestigious Achievement: Dr. Joanna Kam is Now a Double Board-Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon in NJ

Dr. Joanna Kam, a facial plastic surgeon in New Jersey, is now a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon at Kam Facial Plastic Surgery in Voorhees and Sewell, NJ. This prestigious achievement demonstrates Dr. Kam's exceptional expertise and extensive training in both facial plastic surgery and otolaryngology-head and neck surgery. This means her patients will get the best care possible for both aesthetic and reconstructive procedures for the face and neck.

Dr. Joanna Kam, a renowned facial plastic surgeon serving the Voorhees and Sewell areas, has earned a double board certification.

She is now certified by both the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. This prestigious achievement showcases Dr. Kam's comprehensive expertise and dedication to delivering exceptional care in both reconstructive and cosmetic surgery procedures.

Her commitment to excelling in her field ensures that patients receive the highest quality of care and optimal results.

About Dr. Joanna Kam

Dr. Joanna Kam is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon with offices in Voorhees and Sewell, NJ. Her practice focuses on facial plastic surgery, including aesthetic rejuvenation, facial reconstruction after skin cancer removal, and cosmetic rhinoplasty. Dr. Kam's distinctive method blends her vast experience with a dedication to achieving natural-looking outcomes. This has made her a recognized personality in the area of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Dr. Kam's Journey to Double Board Certification

Certifications and Training

Dr. Joanna Kam's journey to becoming a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon involved intensive education and focused training. Dr. Kam began her medical journey at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, earning a nomination to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

After earning her medical degree, Dr. Kam completed her residency in Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI. From there, she became a Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery fellow at the University of Pennsylvania.

This intensive training provided her with a strong foundation in the complexities of head and neck anatomy and surgical techniques. Following her residency, Dr. Kam pursued additional advanced training in facial plastic surgery, further refining her skills in aesthetic and reconstructive procedures.

Professional Background and Experience

Dr. Kam's focus on facial plastic surgery includes services like facelifts, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, and post-skin cancer reconstruction. She also has expertise in advanced facial rejuvenation and scar revision techniques, such as facial fat transfer and laser resurfacing.

Dr. Kam aims for natural-looking results that enhance each patient's unique facial features. She stays updated on facial plastic surgery advancements so that her patients benefit from the latest techniques and technologies.

Beyond her private practice, Dr. Kam actively engages in professional organizations and contributes to the field of plastic surgery through research and education. Her double board certification, extensive training, and commitment to excellence make her a standout facial plastic surgeon in the Voorhees and Sewell areas.

Plastic Surgery Services Offered by Dr. Joanna Kam

Dr. Kam offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical procedures. Based in her offices in Voorhees and Sewell, NJ, she brings her extensive experience and expertise to each procedure while providing exceptional care and results for her patients.

Facelift Procedures

Facelift surgery is one of the key services offered by Dr. Kam. This procedure is designed to address the visible signs of aging that can affect the lower face and neck. It involves tightening loose skin, reducing the appearance of deep creases, and improving the definition of the jawline. Dr. Kam uses a customized approach for each patient, working to achieve natural-looking results that enhance facial harmony. Her surgical skills and deep understanding of facial anatomy and aesthetics make it possible for each facelift procedure to be tailored to the patient's unique facial features and aesthetic goals.

Rhinoplasty Services

Dr. Kam also has extensive expertise in rhinoplasty, a procedure that improves both the aesthetics and function of the nose. Rhinoplasty can correct a variety of issues, including breathing difficulties, injuries to the nose, and concerns about the nose's size or shape that may affect overall facial balance. Dr. Kam offers both open and closed rhinoplasty techniques, selecting the most appropriate method based on the patient's needs and the specific requirements of the procedure.

Additional Surgical Procedures

In addition to facelifts and rhinoplasty, Dr. Kam offers a range of other surgical procedures designed to enhance and rejuvenate the appearance of the face. These include eyelid lift surgery (blepharoplasty), which can rejuvenate tired-looking eyes by removing excess skin and fat from the eyelids. A brow lift procedure is also available to raise sagging eyebrows and reduce the appearance of forehead wrinkles. For patients concerned about the appearance of their neck, a neck lift can tighten loose skin and reduce the appearance of jowls, creating a more youthful and defined profile.

Non-Surgical Treatments

For patients who prefer non-surgical treatments, Dr. Kam offers a variety of options. Botox injections can temporarily reduce the appearance of facial wrinkles and lines, while dermal fillers can restore volume to the face and smooth deeper creases. Laser skin resurfacing is another non-surgical treatment available that can improve skin tone and texture and reduce scarring and signs of aging, such as sun damage and age spots. Each of these treatments is performed with the same level of care and expertise as Dr. Kam's surgical procedures, ensuring patients achieve the best possible results.

How to Contact Dr. Joanna Kam in NJ: Locations and Contact Information

Voorhees Office

Dr. Joanna Kam's Voorhees office is located at 1605 East Evesham Road, Suite 202, Voorhees Township, NJ 08043. Patients can schedule a consultation by calling 856-565-2903. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, offering a range of facial plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures.

Sewell Office

The Sewell office address is 570 Egg Harbor Road, Suite B2-B, Sewell, NJ 08080. This location can also be contacted at 856-565-2903. The working hours match the Voorhees office, offering services from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Monday to Friday.

