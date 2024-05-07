Celebrating a Year of Strategic Partnership between Thoughtspark and Pivotree

We are delighted to celebrate a year of strategic partnership between Thoughtspark and Pivotree. Pivotree was among the first partners to seamlessly embrace ThoughtSpark's enablement strategy, laying the foundation for a strong alliance. Over the past year, our collaboration has thrived, resulting in multiple successful customer engagements.

HOUSTON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As we embarked on a journey together, Pivotree focused on growing their Syndigo practice and expanding market reach, while ThoughtSpark seamlessly stepped in as their Syndigo enablement arm, spanning strategy, solutions and implementation. Together, we successfully delivered value to our customers, all of them in record time. Pivotree's deep domain expertise complemented by ThoughtSpark's Syndigo proficiency formed the core of our collaboration.

"ThoughtSpark has been a key driver of success in our Syndigo practice." said Jonathan Currie, Director of MDM at Pivotree, "Their partnership has enabled our Syndigo practice to grow at a record pace while increasing the depth of knowledge we can offer our customers."

Thoughtspark and Pivotree have also come together to create go-to-market strategies for expanding the Syndigo market within North America. During a recent visit by Jonathan Currie and his team to Thoughtspark's Houston office, we finalized a concrete plan of action to meet the objective for each of the strategic tracks. This year looks very promising for our partnership, and we are sure to create a greater impact on Syndigo's customers as well as businesses getting ready to embark on their PIM-MDM journey.

"Having wrapped up a successful year of Partnership with Pivotree, we are not just focused on executing projects now but also on creating and growing Syndigo's market as well.", stated Amit Rai, President, ThoughtSpark.

About Pivotree:

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, strategizes, designs, builds, and manages digital Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain solutions for over 200 major retailers and branded manufacturers globally. With a portfolio of digital products as well as managed and professional services, Pivotree provides businesses of all sizes with true end-to-end solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ThoughtSpark:

ThoughtSpark stands as the pioneering Enabler in the Syndigo ecosystem. With long-standing experience and product expertise, ThoughtSpark is dedicated to driving innovation and delivering value-added solutions to its partners and clients. Driven by its passion to see the ecosystem flourish, ThoughtSpark's endeavor centers around empowering Syndigo's System Integrators (SIs) across the globe. As Enablers, ThoughtSpark helps the SIs sell more, implement better and scale faster through their specialized offerings. With over 80 Syndigo experts spread across the globe, Thoughtspark partners with System Integrators in the ecosystem, enabling them to establish and grow their Syndigo practice. For more information, visit www.thoughtspark.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

