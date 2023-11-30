Celebrating Achievers: The BASA Awards proudly announce the 2023 Best of America Small Business Awards winners

The BASA Awards has announced this year's outstanding small business winners in the Best of America Small Business Awards contest.

WASHINGTON, DC, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The BASA Awards has announced this year's outstanding small business winners in the Best of America Small Business Awards contest.

The prestigious Best of America Small Business Awards exist to recognize, celebrate, and promote exceptional small businesses in the United States. The BASA Awards are strictly designed for small businesses to recognize, promote, and celebrate their excellence, talent, and hard work in the United States.

"Supporting, celebrating, and promoting small businesses and entrepreneurs is our top priority, and that's precisely why BASA Awards were established," stated Anna Stella, President of BASA Awards. "These awards proudly recognize and honor the heroes of small businesses and entrepreneurs for their unwavering dedication. Winning is not only about receiving prizes for the winners but also about nurturing confidence and acknowledging their invaluable contributions to their communities and the economy at large," continues Anna.

Embracing the spirit of victory, our heartfelt congratulations go to each of the following winners, whose unwavering dedication and hard work inspire us all:

[RE]START, 10 TO 1 PR, A CLOSER LOOK, ABC DISCOUNT APPLIANCES, ACE CONSULTING COMPANY, ACE OFFICE FURNITURE HOUSTON, ARNOLD & SMITH, ATTORNEYS AT LAW, BONNIE LOW-KRAMEN, BRIGHTPOINT AI, CK NAILS, CULTIVATE ADVISORS, DIRECTMAIL 2.0, EDOVATE LEARNING CORP, ELCOMM, FLEXPOINT CONSULTING, GREATER PRAIRE BUSINESS CONSULTING, G2D MARKETING, H2CYBER, HEYDAY MARKETING + PR, HR CERTIFIED, IMMUNIS, IRIDCCS, KELLEHER + HOLLAND, ATTORNEYS AT LAW, MAGNIFACT, MASAMI, MED LEARNING GROUP, MT. TAM INNOVATIONS, PAEK'S TAEKWONDO SCHOOL, PICTURIZZE, SABRINA WINTERS, ATTONEY AT LAW, SEE AGENCY, SOCIALISTICS, TALENT BOOST, TECH ASSISTANT SOLUTIONS, THE SUNNYSIDE SISTERS BED AND BREAKFAST, THE VANELLA GROUP, TRUST CONSULTING SERVICES.

The winners emerged after two rounds of judging and the public vote. The panel of judges consisted of independent industry experts and passionate small business owners who dedicated their time and expertise to evaluating each entry carefully. The thoughtful judging process ensured a fair and thorough evaluation with no nepotism or favoritism.

About the BASA Awards

The Best of America Small Business Awards exist to recognize, celebrate, and promote exceptional small businesses in the United States. The BASA Awards showcase the best of America's small businesses for their outstanding work and contribution to their community. With over 150+ categories to choose from, the Best of America Small Business Awards is one of the largest awards strictly for small businesses in the United States.

Learn more about the BASA Awards at https://www.basawards.com/

Media Contact

Dan Rossi, BASA, 1 3025264992, [email protected], www.basawards.com

SOURCE BASA