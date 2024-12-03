Celebrating Art, Joy, and a New Expansion in the Southeast: Charlotte, North Carolina Welcomes the Grand Opening of BRITTO® Store at SouthPark Mall

"Bringing my art to Charlotte is a dream come true, especially at a place as beautiful as SouthPark Mall," said Romero Britto. Post this

"Bringing my art to Charlotte is a dream come true, especially at a place as beautiful as SouthPark Mall," said Romero Britto. "The community here has a lively energy and appreciation for art, making it the ideal setting to share the joy and inspiration behind my work."

Charlotte's new BRITTO® location joins the brand's rapidly growing roster of flagship locations across the country, including Aventura Mall, Town Center at Boca Raton, Brickell City Centre, Dadeland Mall, Lincoln Road, Phipps Plaza, The Mall at Short Hills, Miami International Airport and Las Olas Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.

"This store is a significant step in our national expansion strategy, allowing us to share Romero's inspiring vision with a broader audience. We're excited to continue growing the BRITTO® retail experience globally", added Dr. Lucas Vidal, CEO of the BRITTO® Group and Britto's business partner.

Located in the SouthPark neighborhood, SouthPark Mall serves as one of Charlotte's premier shopping destinations, making it an ideal setting for Britto's colorful, uplifting art and the perfect place to connect with new communities across the Southeast.

BRITTO®, established in 1989 by the internationally acclaimed visual artist Romero Britto, is dedicated to inspiring happiness, fun, love, and optimism. The brand continues to captivate and delight audiences worldwide through its vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and engaging scenes.

RSVP Now for an Unforgettable Event!

https://BrittoNCgrandopening.eventbrite.com

ABOUT ROMERO BRITTO

Romero Britto, the founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists in the globe as well as the most collected and licensed in history. To learn more about Romero Britto visit http://www.shopbritto.com or follow us on Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram and Tiktok.

ABOUT BRITTO®

BRITTO® is a global lifestyle brand founded by the internationally renowned artist Romero Britto with the mission to inspire happiness, love and hope through vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes. It blends Romero's unique art with innovative design, creativity, and quality products. The brand has collaborated with companies like Disney, Puma, Hublot, Hasbro, Mattel (Barbie), Swatch, Sanrio (Hello Kitty), Apple, Coca-Cola, Wilson, Campari, Bentley, Philips, Evian, Universal Studios, Corona, Samsung, LG, Absolut Vodka and Visa amongst others. To learn more about BRITTO visit http://www.britto.com.

ABOUT SOUTHPARK

Welcome to SouthPark where you'll find more of what you're looking for at the Carolina's premier shopping destination with over 150 stores, serving the communities of Charlotte, its surrounding counties as well as cities in North and South Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia. Among the 150+ stores, SouthPark features Gucci, Saint Laurent, Apple, Burberry, Lilly Pulitzer, Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Tiffany & Co. and much more. SouthPark, a wonderful climate controlled indoor mall, has many exciting dining options from sit down restaurants such as Cheesecake Factory to grab and go choices such as Chipotle. SouthPark has shopping ranging from jewelry to women's apparel to sporting goods and more. SouthPark is conveniently located on the corner of Sharon & Fairview Roads in Charlotte, NC. While visiting, we have even more choices at The Village at SouthPark located by Crate & Barrel outside our main entrance on Sharon Road. The Village offers exciting shopping at I.C. London, Paul Simon, Paul Simon for Women, and great dining at Cowfish plus so much more. The entire team at SouthPark welcomes you and looks forward to seeing you on your next shopping experience. To learn more about SouthPark visit https://www.simon.com/mall/southpark

