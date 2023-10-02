Celebrating AutoRentals.com's 11th Anniversary with Discounts up to 25%

To commemorate their 11th Anniversary, AutoRentals.com has partnered with car rental companies to offer a limited-time discount up to 25% off. Tweet this

AutoRentals.com sets itself apart by delivering a great experience for travelers and partners. Its comprehensive search results help travelers find the perfect car at the best price making it easy to compare results to make an informed choice. When a traveler searches, AutoRentals.com connects with its 215 active partners in real-time to get up-to-the-minute pricing and availability.

"As we celebrate AutoRentals.com's 11th year, I stand proudly alongside our exceptional team as the leading independent car rental website in North America and we thank both our esteemed partners and travelers who rely on AutoRentals.com for their rental car needs. We look forward to many more years of redefining the car rental experience," David Morton, CEO of AutoRentals.com, reflects.

To commemorate this milestone, AutoRentals.com has partnered with car rental companies to offer a limited-time discount up to 25% off. These exclusive deals are available from Avis, Budget, Sixt, York, Hub and GreenMotion. Additionally, BabyQuip, the baby equipment rental company, is offering $11 off any rental over $111. These offers are bookable from October 2nd to October 16th, with pick-up available through the end of the year. (Other restrictions may apply). Now is the perfect time to take advantage of these exclusive rates and finalize your Holiday travel plans.

To take advantage of these incredible offers, create an account at https://www.autorentals.com/11th.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Charlie Graham

Vice President Sales & Marketing

[email protected]

About AutoRentals.com:

AutoRentals.com is a leading online car rental booking platform, dedicated to providing travelers with a seamless and cost-effective rental experience. With a vast network of partners and a commitment to outstanding service, AutoRentals.com has become a trusted name in the travel industry. For more information, visit https://www.autorentals.com.

Media Contact

Charlie Graham, AutoRentals.com, 1 (831) 540-2198, [email protected], https://www.autorentals.com

SOURCE AutoRentals.com