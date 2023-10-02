Celebrating AutoRentals.com's 11th Anniversary with Discounts up to 25%

AutoRentals.com, the leading website in car rental comparison and online bookings, is proud to announce the celebration of its 11th anniversary with exclusive discount offers. Over the past eleven years, AutoRentals.com has committed to providing unparalleled choice, service, convenience, and value to travelers and partners.
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AutoRentals.com, the leading website in car rental comparison and online bookings, is proud to announce the celebration of its 11th anniversary with exclusive discount offers. Over the past eleven years, AutoRentals.com has committed to providing unparalleled choice, service, convenience, and value to travelers and partners.
Since its launch in 2012, AutoRentals.com has undergone exceptional growth by fulfilling over 130 Million search requests with 19.6 Billion individually bookable rental car rates. Fueling this remarkable journey is its cutting-edge technology, fortified by an extensive network of strategic partnerships, resulting in the most comprehensive car rental search results available. Currently, AutoRentals works with more than 200 different partners representing more than 825,000 locations worldwide. This breadth of inventory, unique and useful comparison tools and dedication to excellence has been recognized by the travel industry, including recently by SmarterTravel.com (AutoRentals.com named #1 Car Rental Booking Site) and World Travel Tech Awards (AutoRentals.com nominated for Best North American Car Rental Booking Site).
AutoRentals.com sets itself apart by delivering a great experience for travelers and partners. Its comprehensive search results help travelers find the perfect car at the best price making it easy to compare results to make an informed choice. When a traveler searches, AutoRentals.com connects with its 215 active partners in real-time to get up-to-the-minute pricing and availability.
"As we celebrate AutoRentals.com's 11th year, I stand proudly alongside our exceptional team as the leading independent car rental website in North America and we thank both our esteemed partners and travelers who rely on AutoRentals.com for their rental car needs. We look forward to many more years of redefining the car rental experience," David Morton, CEO of AutoRentals.com, reflects.
To commemorate this milestone, AutoRentals.com has partnered with car rental companies to offer a limited-time discount up to 25% off. These exclusive deals are available from Avis, Budget, Sixt, York, Hub and GreenMotion. Additionally, BabyQuip, the baby equipment rental company, is offering $11 off any rental over $111. These offers are bookable from October 2nd to October 16th, with pick-up available through the end of the year. (Other restrictions may apply). Now is the perfect time to take advantage of these exclusive rates and finalize your Holiday travel plans.
To take advantage of these incredible offers, create an account at https://www.autorentals.com/11th.
