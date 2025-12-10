Celebrating Creativity & Excellence: Picaboo Yearbooks Announces 2025 Hall of Fame Winners

Picaboo Yearbooks celebrates creativity and excellence in yearbook creation through its annual Hall of Fame. The 2025 winners showcase outstanding yearbooks across various levels, selected from numerous global submissions. The Hall of Fame emphasizes creative achievements, showcases student efforts, honors advisers, and sets benchmarks for yearbook excellence. It encourages schools to draw inspiration from the winners, focus on meaningful themes, promote collaboration, and prioritize storytelling as they prepare for the upcoming academic year.

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every year, Picaboo Yearbooks is inspired by the creativity, dedication, and innovation found in yearbook programs, school yearbook design, student publishing, and award-winning yearbook creation around the world. The annual Picaboo Yearbooks Hall of Fame celebrates the schools, advisers, staff, and students who excel in yearbook theme development, yearbook layout design, and creative storytelling, turning each yearbook into far more than a publication—a lasting school legacy and an example of yearbook excellence.

Today, Picaboo Yearbooks proudly announces the 2025 Hall of Fame winners, representing excellence across high school, middle school, elementary, and specialty groups. Selected from hundreds of global submissions, these yearbooks stood out for their compelling themes, storytelling, professional-level design, and exceptional execution.

Grand Prize Winners: Best Overall Yearbook Design by Level

High School – Providence Classical Christian Academy

Providence Classical Christian Academy's 2025 yearbook was honored for its cohesive theme and standout visual design. Adviser Kayla Know reflected on their concept:

"Just like a journey has many paths, our journey is filled with twists and turns, each leading to moments of discovery, challenge, and triumph."

Prize: $250 Amazon gift card + $500 toward the 2026 yearbook.

Middle School – Old High Middle School

With a bold, vibrant cover featuring four knights and the theme "Once a Knight, Always a Knight," Old High Middle School's design united their community so much that teachers even wore matching shirts.

Prize: $250 Amazon gift card + $500 toward the 2026 yearbook.

Elementary School – Hubbard Woods Elementary School

Hubbard Woods' theme, "The Heart of the Neighborhood," came to life through a collaborative mosaic cover created from student artwork—an emotional and spirited representation of their school culture.

Prize: $100 Amazon gift card + $500 toward the 2026 yearbook.

Other Group/School – St. John Bosco Academy

St. John Bosco's clever "Record Year" theme mixed retro flair with real school milestones, including campus expansion, state titles, and their first National Merit Scholar. Adviser Cindy shared how the concept evolved naturally through the design process.

Prize: $250 toward next yearbook + $250 Amazon gift card.

Best Pages & Spreads: Honoring Exceptional Layouts

High School – Veritas Academy of Tucson

Veritas' standout sports spread balanced strong photography with dynamic narrative flow. Adviser Naus noted that their first leap into full-spread design paid off.

Prize: $100 Amazon gift card + $250 toward yearbooks.

Middle School – Tonaquint Intermediate

This award-winning spread traced the journey of band students from practice to performance with impactful storytelling and visuals.

Prize: $100 Amazon gift card + $250 toward yearbooks.

Elementary School – Severn School Chesapeake Campus

Severn School's "Shining with Character" pages highlighted bravery, kindness, perseverance, and other student traits with thoughtful layout and imagery.

Prize: $100 Amazon gift card + $250 toward yearbooks.

Other Group/School – Sonlight Christian Enrichment Classes

Their inventive "Sonopoly" spread—modeled after Monopoly—featured student contributions and clever graphic design, making it a standout among specialty groups.

Prize: $100 Amazon gift card + $250 toward yearbooks.

Best Cover Awards

High School – Veritas Academy of Tucson

Selected through a student art and poetry contest, Veritas' cover centers on the theme "Steadfast," depicted through a lighthouse shining through storms—a symbol of resilience and strength.

Prize: $100 Amazon gift card + $250 toward yearbooks.

Middle School – Norwell Middle School

Designed through an 8th-grade cover contest, the theme "Illuminate" guided both the winning cover and the semi-finalist designs featured on the back cover.

Prize: $100 Amazon gift card + $250 toward yearbooks.

Elementary School – Ormondale Elementary School

Celebrated for creativity and meaningful representation, Ormondale's 2025 cover earned recognition for its visual impact and thoughtful execution.

Prize: $100 Amazon gift card + $250 toward yearbooks.

Why the Hall of Fame Matters

The Picaboo Yearbooks Hall of Fame serves as more than an award—it is a celebration of creative achievement and educational excellence.

Showcasing student creativity: Recognizes the artistry and hard work students pour into their yearbooks.

Honoring advisers and teams: Highlights the leadership and vision behind each project.

Setting benchmarks for excellence: Provides aspiring teams with inspiring examples.

Encouraging growth & innovation: Offers valuable insights even for schools that don't win.

Building school pride: Elevates the story and identity of each school community.

Save the Date: Get Ready for 2026

Now is the perfect time for schools at every level to begin planning their 2025–2026 yearbook:

Review this year's winners for design inspiration

Choose a strong, meaningful theme early

Encourage student collaboration and creative ownership

Prioritize storytelling through visuals and design

Watch for next year's Hall of Fame submission window

Your yearbook could be the next name added to the Picaboo Yearbooks Hall of Fame.

Congratulations to All 2025 Winners

Picaboo Yearbooks proudly congratulates all of this year's honorees for their leadership in yearbook design, yearbook themes, and creative student storytelling. Your excellence sets the standard for award-winning school yearbooks and inspires yearbook advisers, staff, and student teams everywhere. We can't wait to see the next wave of 2026 yearbook ideas, layouts, and Hall of Fame submissions. Click here to see all 2025 Picaboo Yearbooks Hall of Fame winners.

