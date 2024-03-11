Celebrating Diversity on the Fairways: 55th NAACP Image Awards Golf Invitational, Presented by Wells Fargo, A PGD GLOBAL Production

The 55th NAACP Image Award Golf Invitational presented by Wells Fargo, A PGD Global Production, serves as a catalyst for the golf industry to take proactive steps toward fostering greater diversity within the sport. Post this

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Location: Monarch Beach Golf Links, Dana Pointe, CA

Time: 11:30 AM

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

"Breakfast on the First Tee" hosted by NAACP President & CEO, Derrick Johnson , welcoming attendees, partners, nominees, and distinguished guests to a new era of inclusivity in golf.

, welcoming attendees, partners, nominees, and distinguished guests to a new era of inclusivity in golf. Black Excellence On-Course Awards Museum showcasing achievements of 2024 Image Awards nominees

The invitational serves as a catalyst for the golf industry to take proactive steps toward fostering greater diversity within the sport.

20 teams comprised of prominent Image Awards nominees, entertainers, athletes, and industry leaders, competing in a 5-person tournament scramble format.

The event will be hosted by NBA Champion, Matt Barnes and Professional Golfer and Vice President of PGD Global, Seema Sadekar. Celebrity participation includes esteemed figures from the worlds of entertainment, sports, and beyond.

Special guests will have the privilege of watching the tournament unfold from the Clubhouse Lounge, presented by Dewar's, where specialty cocktails and hors d'oeuvres will be served alongside upbeat music from a live DJ. The day will culminate in a lavish dinner and spirited awards ceremony, celebrating the winners of the day and the strides made towards a more inclusive golfing community.

CELEBRITY ATTENDEES:

Kevin Garnett , Former NBA Legend, Champion, Hall of Famer, and Host of KG Certified Podcast

, Former NBA Legend, Champion, Hall of Famer, and Host of KG Certified Podcast Paul Pierce , Former NBA Legend, Champion, Hall of Famer

, Former NBA Legend, Champion, Hall of Famer Chance Brown , Media Personality & Former LAPD Officer

, Media Personality & Former LAPD Officer Su'a Cravens, Former NFL Player

Loulou Gonzalez , Comedian and Actress

, Comedian and Actress Ty Young , Former WNBA Player

, Former WNBA Player Flex Alexander, Actor & Comedian

Rocsi Diaz, TV Host & Personality

Jason R. Moore , Actor & Comedian

, Actor & Comedian TJ Ward, Former NFL Player

Tony Cornelius , Soul Train Royalty

, Soul Train Royalty Gary "G Thang" Johnson, Comedian

Geno Taylor , NAACP Nominee, Actor

, NAACP Nominee, Actor Malcolm Smith , Former NFL Player and Super Bowl MVP

, Former NFL Player and Super Bowl MVP Ben Baller , Actor & Jeweler

, Actor & Jeweler Jimmy King , Former NBA Player

, Former NBA Player Aaron Beverly , Pro Golfer

, Pro Golfer Adrian Holmes , Actor

, Actor Brandon Rush , Former NBA Player

, Former NBA Player Alex Thomas , Actor & Comedian

, Actor & Comedian Jose Canseco , Former MLB Star and Champion

, Former MLB Star and Champion Norm Nixon , Former NBA Star and Champion

, Former NBA Star and Champion Glynn Turman , Award-Winning Actor

, Award-Winning Actor Corbin Reid , Actress

, Actress Angel Tanksley , Actress

, Actress Catfish Jean, Actor

Kathleen Bradley , Former Model, Actress

, Former Model, Actress Eric Williams , Entrepreneur

, Entrepreneur Oren Williams , Actor

, Actor Brittney Griner , WNBA Star

, WNBA Star DeSean Jackson , NFL Legend

, NFL Legend Luc Mbah A Moute, NBA Player

About NAACP

The NAACP advocates, agitates, and litigates for civil rights due to Black America. Our legacy is built on the foundation of grassroots activism by the biggest civil rights pioneers of the 20th century and is sustained by 21st century activists. From classrooms and courtrooms to city halls and Congress, our network of members across the country works to secure the social and political power that will end race–based discrimination. That work is rooted in racial equity, civic engagement, and supportive policies and institutions for all marginalized people. We are committed to a world without racism where Black people enjoy equitable opportunities in thriving communities.

NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP–LDF – was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but now operates as a completely separate entity.

About PGD Global

Play Golf Designs, Inc. (PGD Global) is the future of golf entertainment meets golf entry. An innovative golf-focused firm, directing and producing luxury and purposeful events and content for some of the world's most legendary athletes, brands, entertainers and organizations including Coach Mike Woodson, Julius "Dr. J" Erving, Jalen Rose, The Calvin Peete Foundation, Toyota, Diageo and MGM Resorts International. PGD creates the most innovative golf tournaments and experiences with a focus on elevating and celebrating diversity and inclusion within the game. In 2020 PGD Global announced "Project Fairway", a movement dedicated to growing the game of golf for young girls and women by connecting them with golf through lifestyle and wellness. PGD Global operates golf-lifestyle events and experiences all around the country, welcoming new golfers and businesses to the game with creativity, purpose and inspiration. More info: http://pgdglobal.com.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 47 on Fortune's 2023 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at http://www.wellsfargo.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo

About Monarch Beach Golf Links

Nestled along the breathtaking bluffs of Dana Point, California, Monarch Beach Golf Links offers an unparalleled golfing experience amidst stunning natural beauty. Designed by renowned master architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr., our one-of-a-kind course boasts panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, creating an unforgettable backdrop for every round.

As one of the few oceanfront golf courses in California, Monarch Beach Golf Links provides golfers with a challenging yet fair par-70 championship layout. From commanding vistas of the sea to sweeping views beyond, each hole offers a unique and exhilarating playing experience.

For more information and to book your tee time, visit Monarch Beach Golf Links.

Media Contact

Eileen Lopez, PGD Global, Inc., 5626855744, [email protected], https://pgdglobal.com/

Nisha Sadekar, PGD Global, Inc, 3109264075, [email protected], https://pgdglobal.com/

SOURCE PGD Global, Inc.