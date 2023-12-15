Celebrating Dr. Lena Varone's Continued Excellence at the New York Center for Cosmetic Dentistry

Her exceptional skills and patient-centered approach align seamlessly with our mission to provide unique, personalized dental care. We are confident that she will continue to be an invaluable asset to our patients and our team. Post this

Her knowledge of artistry and aesthetics enhances her ability to create stunning smile makeovers, aligning perfectly with NYCCD's dedication to cosmetic dental excellence.

"We are privileged to celebrate Dr. Lena Varone's continued excellence within our team," said Dr. Emanuel Layliev, premiere cosmetic dentist at NYCCD. "Her exceptional skills and patient-centered approach align seamlessly with our mission to provide unique, personalized dental care. We are confident that she will continue to be an invaluable asset to our patients and our team."

NYCCD values teamwork, actively collaborating to ensure a unified and high-quality approach in the care of all patients. Dr. Varone's commitment to delivering the highest quality care in a warm and welcoming environment has earned her recognition and respect from both patients and peers. As an active member of prestigious dental associations and a Fellow of the International Academy of Dental Facial Aesthetics, Dr. Varone continues to lead in advancing dental technology and treatment modalities.

NYCCD's dedication to personalized care has established them as a trusted provider for a wide array of dental services, ranging from complete smile makeovers to subtle enhancements. For over 40 years, they have catered to a diverse clientele not only from the New York metropolitan area, but from all over the world! Their comprehensive range of services includes veneers, bonding, whitening, crowns, bridges, porcelain inlays/onlays, implants, Invisalign orthodontics, gum reshaping, cleanings, and more, all tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient.

For additional information about NYCCD and the full spectrum of services they offer, please visit their website at https://www.nyccd.com/.

About New York Center for Cosmetic Dentistry (NYCCD):

NYCCD is New York's premier smile design and smile restoration center, known for its exceptional service and cosmetic expertise. The center offers a wide range of services, all utilizing advanced technology. NYCCD prides itself on treating each client as unique, honoring their individual beauty and smile aspirations.

