Celebrating Excellence: 5th Annual NICE Awards Spotlight Pioneering Tech Achievements at CES 2024

While at CES, judges from Enventys Partners walked the floor and listened to pitches from many companies in their search for the latest and greatest new products. The companies and products that received a NICE Award include Power1, myAir.O, Willtex and Marketon Co., Ltd.

"This year's NICE Awards, held amid the dazzling displays of CES 2024, witnessed an extraordinary influx of groundbreaking technologies, harnessing the forefront of technological trends," said Roy Morejon, President and co-founder of Enventys Partners. "As we conclude a week marked by a myriad of product unveilings, each embodying innovation poised to enhance our world and tackle global challenges, CES 2024 stands as a triumphant showcase of global innovation conquering challenges with cutting-edge technology."

Notable projects among this year's winners include Power1's patented, on-device, charging and accessory system. This cutting-edge device redefines how people will charge iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches and introduces a versatile snap-on accessory system. The foldable bluetooth computer mouse, by myAir.O, is the thinnest full size mouse ever made. Willtex combines fiber and electronics to help improve society through fiber innovation. Marketon Co., Ltd has developed hologram technology that can be viewed in bright environments, touched by hovering outside the device or box and does not require AR/VR goggles.

To learn more about the NICE Awards, visit http://niceawards.org/.

