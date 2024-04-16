Celebrating Excellence: Announcing the winners of the Totara Awards 2024

Totara is delighted to announce the winners of the Totara Awards 2024.
BRIGHTON, England, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Totara, a global leader in flexible learning technology solutions, is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Totara Awards. These annual awards recognise the most groundbreaking implementations of Totara technology worldwide, using learning and development in service of business and organisational goals.
This year's Totara Award winners have demonstrated excellence in various categories, including:
Most Impactful Project:
Winner: UNICEF, delivered by Catalyst Europe
Highly commended: Zeeman by UP Learning
Best Extended Enterprise Solution:
Winner: Revlon Professional, delivered by Actua
Highly commended: Garden Centre Association (GCA) by Hubken
Most Improved Platform:
Winner: Deutsche Bahn AG, delivered by MM Learning Solutions
Highly commended: Stiftung Kinder forschen by Arrabiata Solutions GmbH
Most Innovative Use Of Totara:
Winner: Australian Department of Defence, delivered by Androgogic
Highly commended: Telefónica Chile (Movistar) by Glow Chile
Best Compliance Experience:
Winner: University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Trust, delivered by Chambury Learning
Highly commended: Diltex Brands by Kineo Latam
Best Employee Development Project:
Winner: MaibornWolff GmbH, delivered by LearnChamp
Highly commended: Consensus by Kineo
Best Onboarding Experience:
Winner: Salud Digna, delivered by Kineo Latam
Highly commended: KwikFit by the Courseware Company
Best Use Of Integrations:
Winner: HFL Education, delivered by Accipio
Highly commended: Electrical Distributors Association (EDA) by Cortexa
Best Use Of Blended Learning:
Winner: Swinkels, delivered by Deloitte
Each winner has been selected for their innovative use of Totara to deliver impactful learning and development initiatives. Their contributions span a wide range of industries and sectors, showcasing the versatility and effectiveness of Totara solutions in driving meaningful learning outcomes.
The winners of the Partner exclusive Totara Awards are:
- Top Performer – APAC: Like-Minded Learning Ltd
- Top Performer – EMEA: Actua
- Top Performer – LATAM: Kineo LATAM
- Top Performer – North America: Synegen
- Top Performer – UK: Synergy Learning
- Global Partner of the Year Award: Deloitte
The awards honour the exceptional contributions of over 70 Totara Partners spanning across 38 countries, showcasing their unwavering dedication to helping educational companies in revolutionising their learning platforms.
"The Totara Awards showcase the innovation and global impact of our vibrant Totara community," remarked Lars Hyland, Totara's CLO & Managing Director EMEA. "The creativity of our partners and customers is truly inspiring, as they take advantage of the flexibility, customisation and integration features available within the Totara platform. Their success stories reinforce our commitment to power more effective learning, collaboration, and performance in the workplace. I extend my warmest congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Totara Awards."
The award winners will have the opportunity to participate in a series of Totara Community webinars over the next year to demonstrate their award-winning work to the Totara network. For more information about the Totara Awards 2024 and to view the full list of winners, please visit http://www.totara.com
