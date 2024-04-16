Celebrating Excellence: Announcing the winners of the Totara Awards 2024

"The creativity of our partners and customers is truly inspiring, as they take advantage of the flexibility, customisation and integration features available within the Totara platform." – Lars Hyland, Totara's CLO & Managing Director EMEA Post this

Most Impactful Project:

Winner: UNICEF, delivered by Catalyst Europe

Highly commended: Zeeman by UP Learning

Best Extended Enterprise Solution:

Winner: Revlon Professional, delivered by Actua

Highly commended: Garden Centre Association (GCA) by Hubken

Most Improved Platform:

Winner: Deutsche Bahn AG, delivered by MM Learning Solutions

Highly commended: Stiftung Kinder forschen by Arrabiata Solutions GmbH

Most Innovative Use Of Totara:

Winner: Australian Department of Defence, delivered by Androgogic

Highly commended: Telefónica Chile (Movistar) by Glow Chile

Best Compliance Experience:

Winner: University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Trust, delivered by Chambury Learning

Highly commended: Diltex Brands by Kineo Latam

Best Employee Development Project:

Winner: MaibornWolff GmbH, delivered by LearnChamp

Highly commended: Consensus by Kineo

Best Onboarding Experience:

Winner: Salud Digna, delivered by Kineo Latam

Highly commended: KwikFit by the Courseware Company

Best Use Of Integrations:

Winner: HFL Education, delivered by Accipio

Highly commended: Electrical Distributors Association (EDA) by Cortexa

Best Use Of Blended Learning:

Winner: Swinkels, delivered by Deloitte

Each winner has been selected for their innovative use of Totara to deliver impactful learning and development initiatives. Their contributions span a wide range of industries and sectors, showcasing the versatility and effectiveness of Totara solutions in driving meaningful learning outcomes.

The winners of the Partner exclusive Totara Awards are:

The awards honour the exceptional contributions of over 70 Totara Partners spanning across 38 countries, showcasing their unwavering dedication to helping educational companies in revolutionising their learning platforms.

"The Totara Awards showcase the innovation and global impact of our vibrant Totara community," remarked Lars Hyland, Totara's CLO & Managing Director EMEA. "The creativity of our partners and customers is truly inspiring, as they take advantage of the flexibility, customisation and integration features available within the Totara platform. Their success stories reinforce our commitment to power more effective learning, collaboration, and performance in the workplace. I extend my warmest congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Totara Awards."

The award winners will have the opportunity to participate in a series of Totara Community webinars over the next year to demonstrate their award-winning work to the Totara network. For more information about the Totara Awards 2024 and to view the full list of winners, please visit http://www.totara.com

Media Contact

Iris Vermeren, Totara, +44 1273 964014, [email protected], www.totara.com

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE Totara