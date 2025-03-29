Celebrating Excellence in Innovation - The 2025 Edison Awards

The 2025 Edison Awards invites select media to experience the game-changing ideas and industry leaders shaping the next era of innovation. Held April 2-3 in Fort Myers, FL, this highly curated event features intimate access to CEOs, founders, and emerging tech leaders. Explore groundbreaking advancements in AI, robotics, green energy, and more, all culminating in a prestigious black-tie gala celebrating the most disruptive technologies of the year. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to learn about the newest innovations that will change the world.

FORT MYERS, Fla., March 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Edison Awards, globally recognized as a premier event celebrating innovation and achievement, is returning on April 2 & 3, 2025 to the Luminary Hotel & Conference Center in Fort Myers, FL. This prestigious event honors groundbreaking advancements that are shaping the future and provides a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, visionaries, and innovators in an intimate and inspiring setting. Join us to interview executives behind the most consequential innovations that are shaping our world today!

Event Highlights

Access the World's TOP CEO, Jensen Huang Founder and CEO NVIDIA and President Michael Crow , Arizona State University : Meet and learn how AI is changing the world from the 2025 Edison Achievement Award Honoree Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, and Michael M. Crow , President of Arizona State University , #1 Innovation University in America.

, : Meet and learn how AI is changing the world from the 2025 Edison Achievement Award Honoree Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, and , President of , #1 Innovation University in America. Engage with Executives at the Forefront of Innovation: This full day event offers exclusive inside access to thought provoking discussions and is guaranteed to spark ideas & garner connections for your next big feature. Meet with NASA, Kohler, Pepsi, Dow, FPL, Babcock Ranch , Breakthrough Energy Ventures and many others.

, Breakthrough Energy Ventures and many others. Meet and Greet at Innovators Showcase: Get up close with some of the most exciting innovations of the year—touch, test, and explore Edison Award-winning breakthroughs while connecting with the brilliant minds behind them. Live demonstrations include Hyperion, XREAL, LoveSac, Revterra, and an exclusive opportunity to watch the takeoff and landing of Pivotal (EVTOL technology).

Award Ceremonies: Celebrate with the Edison Best New Product Award winners, showcasing the brightest breakthroughs across all industries.

Why Attend?

Exclusive Access to Innovation's Brightest Minds – With just 500 C-level executives, this intimate setting offers rare opportunities to engage directly with top innovators, industry leaders, and disruptors shaping the future.

Compelling Story Opportunities – From breakthrough technologies to game-changing new solutions, interview a collective of companies that are transforming their respective industries.

A Glamorous Finale – Hosted by Emmy Award winner Chuck Nice , the Edison Awards culminate in a black-tie gala announcing the 2025 most groundbreaking new products and services.

, the Edison Awards culminate in a black-tie gala announcing the 2025 most groundbreaking new products and services. Support and honor the Southwest Florida community's contributions to global innovation.

In the event you are unable to join us in Fort Myers, we invite you to participate via our LinkedIn Live stream.

Step into the epicenter of innovation at the Edison Awards—a celebration of brilliance, breakthroughs, and boundless possibilities! This is your chance to witness history in the making and ignite your own spark of inspiration alongside the world's most clever thinkers and game changers. Don't just attend—be part of the future!

Secure your spot today by adding your name to the media list HERE

Media Contact

Rachel Reed, The Edison Awards, 1 415-613-0378, [email protected], https://edisonawards.com/

SOURCE The Edison Awards