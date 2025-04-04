Celebrating Excellence in ITSM: The 2025 SDI Distinguished Industry Contributors

The 2025 SDI Awards Night honoured excellence in ITSM, unveiling the new SDI Distinguished Industry Contributors Award. This prestigious recognition celebrates individuals whose innovation and leadership are shaping the future of IT service management.

Winners Announced at the 2025 SDI Awards Night on Thursday, 27th March

SDI's annual Awards Night, held on March 27, 2025, was a celebration of excellence, innovation, and collaboration in the IT service and support industry. This prestigious event brought together industry professionals from around the world to recognise the outstanding achievements of service desk teams and thought leaders who are shaping the future of IT Service Management (ITSM).

SDI Introduced a New Award Honouring Industry Leaders

In addition to celebrating exceptional service desk and support teams, this year's ceremony featured the introduction of a brand-new award, the SDI Distinguished Industry Contributors Award.

This award was established to recognise innovators, mentors, and changemakers who exceed their roles to make significant contributions to the advancement of the ITSM community. These individuals have dedicated their time, passion, and expertise to helping others thrive.

"This award means a lot to us because it's about more than titles or achievements - it's about people who give back, lift others up, and genuinely care about the future of our industry. Each of these incredible contributors has made a real difference, not just to SDI, but to the whole ITSM community. They lead with generosity, humility, and passion, and we're so proud to recognise them. Thank you for inspiring us all to be better, do better, and keep pushing our industry forward." Paul M Rodrigues, Chair of the Service Desk Institute

The 2025 SDI Distinguished Industry Contributors Award winners include:

Barclay Rae , Consultant, author, MD/Business owner

, Consultant, author, MD/Business owner John Noctor , SDI Chief Delivery Officer

, SDI Chief Delivery Officer Claire Agutter , Service Management Trainer, Consultant, and Author

, Service Management Trainer, Consultant, and Author Dan Turchin , Co-founder and CEO of PeopleReign

, Co-founder and CEO of PeopleReign Daniel Breston , Independent IT consultant, Industry Ambassador for itSMF UK

, Independent IT consultant, Industry Ambassador for itSMF UK Doug Rabold , CX and ITSM Leader

, CX and ITSM Leader Lynne Nash , SDI Trainer, Consultant, Auditor

, SDI Trainer, Consultant, Auditor Mark Bewick , Senior IT Experience Management Advisor at Happy Signals

, Senior IT Experience Management Advisor at Happy Signals Matt Beran , Senior Product Specialist at InvGate

, Senior Product Specialist at InvGate Patrycja Sobera , Global Vice President of Digital Workplace Solutions at Unisys

, Global Vice President of Digital Workplace Solutions at Unisys Prashant Arora , Senior Director, Strategy & Transformation at PepsiCo

, Senior Director, Strategy & Transformation at PepsiCo Sally Bogg , Head of IT (Internal ICT) at NHS England

, Head of IT (Internal ICT) at NHS England Simone Jo Moore , IT practitioner, Thought Leader, SDI Trainer

, IT practitioner, Thought Leader, SDI Trainer Stephen Mann , ITSM Content Creator

, ITSM Content Creator Alan Nance , Strategic Technology Leader, Pioneer of XLA ITIL

, Strategic Technology Leader, Pioneer of XLA ITIL Ariana Bucio Ramirez , Chief Operating Officer at BP Gurus

, Chief Operating Officer at BP Gurus Damian Bowen , C level executive, Board Member, Investor, Advisor, M&A, Business Owner

, C level executive, Board Member, Investor, Advisor, M&A, Business Owner David Barrow , ITSM Industry Influencer

, ITSM Industry Influencer Jeff Rumburg , CEO and Managing Partner of MetricNet

, CEO and Managing Partner of MetricNet Karen Ferris , Organisational Change and Service Management Leader

, Organisational Change and Service Management Leader Mauricio Corona , Chairman and founder of BP Gurus, International Speaker

, Chairman and founder of BP Gurus, International Speaker Roy Atkinson , CEO of Clifton Butterfield , LLC, Writer, Industry Analyst and Mentor

These award winners have left a remarkable mark not only on the SDI but also on the entire ITSM community. From sharing insights and best practices to inspiring future leaders, their contributions remind us that progress is driven by collaboration, creativity, and the continuous pursuit of excellence.

For more information on how you can be part of the prestigious SDI Awards, become an SDI member, and connect with the global ITSM community, visit the SDI website.

