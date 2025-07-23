Celebrating Exceptional Client Satisfaction: Wealthtender Announces Inaugural 2025 Voice of the Client Highly Rated Award Recipients

The advisors and firms among the inaugural award recipients earned this recognition by consistently delivering meaningful value to their clients, as reflected in the voices of the individuals and families they serve. Post this

This announcement follows the award program launch in June, which introduced the Wealthtender Voice of the Client Awards as a fresh approach to industry recognition, not based on assets under management or revenue growth, but in authentic, verified client feedback.

"These awards represent a first in our industry where client trust and satisfaction are the true hallmarks of a job well done," said Brian Thorp, Wealthtender founder and CEO. "The advisors and firms among the inaugural award recipients earned this recognition by consistently delivering meaningful value to their clients, as reflected in the voices of the individuals and families they serve."

Wealthtender will continue to recognize additional award recipients throughout 2025 as more advisors and firms qualify and accept the award.

To qualify for a Wealthtender Voice of the Client Highly Rated Award, advisors and firms must achieve an average client review rating of 4.75 or higher (on a scale of 1 to 5) based on a minimum number of eligible client reviews published on Wealthtender within a defined timeframe for each particular award. Eligible reviews are limited to clients (as of the review submission date) that advisors and firms must self-attest have no material conflicts of interest and received no compensation in exchange for their reviews. For full award criteria, disclosures, and FAQs, visit this page.

Although financial advisors and wealth management firms compensate Wealthtender for marketing services (including eligibility to be considered for awards), Wealthtender's award criteria are objective and not influenced by compensation. Wealthtender Voice of the Client Awards are not a guarantee of future success and client reviews may not be representative of the experience of all past or future clients. For a complete explanation of award eligibility, criteria and FAQs, please visit this page.

About Wealthtender:

Wealthtender is a leading online personal finance publication and financial professional discovery platform dedicated to helping people enjoy life more with less money stress. For financial advisors and wealth management firms, Wealthtender offers top-rated digital marketing services and the industry's first online reviews platform designed for regulatory compliance. For additional information, please visit wealthtender.com/grow.

Brian Thorp, Wealthtender, 1 5128565406, [email protected], https://wealthtender.com

