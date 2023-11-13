Celebrating Female Excellence: Cloudticity Recognized with Prestigious Honor at 2023 TITAN Women In Business Awards

"Not only do Liz's ideas and efforts help drive our vision, but they also have a unique ability to bring our fully remote team together in delightful and engaging ways, promoting a workplace culture founded on transparency, collaboration, and a shared sense of purpose." Post this

"I am incredibly proud to congratulate Liz White on her well-deserved recognition with the Gold Titan Women in Business Award for her exceptional work in crafting the Best Internal Communication Strategy. Liz's dedication, creativity, and commitment to fostering effective communication within our organization have been instrumental in our success and in advancing Cloudticity's mission to revolutionize healthcare through cloud technology. Not only do Liz's ideas and efforts help drive our vision, but they also have a unique ability to bring our fully remote team together in delightful and engaging ways, promoting a workplace culture founded on transparency, collaboration, and a shared sense of purpose. Liz's contributions exemplify her invaluable impact." - Gerry Miller, CEO & Founder of Cloudticity

Throughout the entirety of 2023, this distinguished platform has drawn global eyeballs, amassing hundreds of brilliant entries, represented by over 30 nations across the globe, encompassing regions like the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Portugal, Canada, United Arab Emirates, and several others.

"We are immensely proud to honor these incredible women who are not only shaping their industries but are also creating a ripple effect, inspiring countless others with their journey," said Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA.

Grand Jury Panel

Recognizing the imperative nature of unbiased and diverse evaluations, the TITAN Awards assembled an elite panel of professionals for its jury. This panel includes industry luminaries from renowned institutions such as Liliana Farinha (WYcreative), Anna Stepura (AiSport), Angelique Hamilton (HR Chique Group), Sherilyn Kamga (Talend), and Pranjali Ganoo (Google). Their presence guarantees a thorough adjudication process, where the benchmark is pure excellence, and decisions are rooted in blind judging's impartiality. Winners were selected after a rigorous evaluation process, based on their achievements, impact, and contributions to their industries and the broader community.

"Today's TITAN awardees are emblematic pillars of dedication and unrivaled performance," Thomas observed. "Their journey towards success, fueled by an unwavering commitment, not only propels their entities to the forefront but also lays down a trail of inspiration for future leaders to emulate."

About TITAN Women In Business Awards

The TITAN Women In Business Awards has become a benchmark for excellence, celebrating the achievements and contributions of women entrepreneurs and leaders. With a mission to empower and recognize the female force in the business sector, the awards continue to inspire a new generation of women to break barriers and make a significant mark in the global business landscape.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

