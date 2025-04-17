Celebrating Global Innovation: Season 1 Winners Announced at Global Tech Awards 2025

The Global Tech Awards proudly concludes Season 1 of its 2025 program, honoring groundbreaking achievements from across the global technology landscape.
AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global Tech Awards, an international platform dedicated to recognizing outstanding contributions to the tech industry, has successfully concluded season 1 of its 2025 edition. This year's awards program saw tremendous participation, with tech companies, startups, and professionals from 28 countries submitting entries. The competition received hundreds of submissions, highlighting innovation, leadership, and excellence in various areas of technology — from AI and cybersecurity to healthtech, fintech, edtech, and beyond.
After a thorough and transparent judging process, 113 winners were selected across 52 different tech categories, each recognized for their outstanding contributions to advancing technology and solving real-world problems. "We are thrilled with the enthusiasm and diversity in Season 1 of the 2025 Global Tech Awards," said Sirisha Lanka Managing Director of Global Tech Awards. "From emerging startups to established enterprises, participants showcased incredible talent and innovation that is shaping the future of technology."
The Global Tech Awards 2025 covered an extensive range of categories, reflecting the evolving nature of the tech landscape. Below are the winners for Season 1:
Advertising Technology (AdTech) – LG Ad Solutions, TeqBlaze, Hailr, Attekmi, Claritas
Agricultural Technology (AgriTech) – Enko
Application Programming Interface (API) – SmartBear API Hub
Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Velma, SmartBear HaloAI, SandStar, Leobit, EPIC iO, Forcepoint, Bigtincan, Siva Sai Kumar Yachamaneni, Syed Arham Akheel, Surya Rao Rayarao, Dhruvitkumar Talati, Seetaram Rayarao
Augmented/ Virtual/ Mixed Reality (AR/VR/MR) – Sscopy
Banking Technology (BankTech) - Latha Ramamoorthy
Beauty Technology (Beauty Tech) – revieve, adeia
Big Data Technology (BigDataTech) – Shishir Tewari
Business/Consulting Technology (ConsultTech) – Saurabh Gupta, Ritesh Thakur
Chatbots Technology (ChatBot) – Klika Tech
Climate Technology (ClimateTech) – Jupiter Intelligence
Cloud Technology (CloudTech) – ScaleOps, Kaushik Vemulapalli, Aravind Chinnaraju, Velmurugan Dhakshnamoorthy
Construction Technology (ConTech) - David Mansi
Consumer Technology (ConsumerTech) – SorWil Technology Solutions
Cyber Security Technology (CyberTech) – NordPass, eSentire, Premier Networx, Aamerkhan Golandaz, Mahendra Krishnapatnam
Data Technology (DataTech) – Enformion, Srujana Manigonda
DevOps Technology (DevOps) - Ramesh Krishna Mahimalur, Kumar Singirikonda
E-Commerce Technology (E-Commerce) – Noibu Technologies Inc., FlawlessMLM, Swap, colormass, Narendra Lakshmana Gowda
Education Technology (EdTech) – AVer Europe, VitalSource, Gaming Concepts, Khurasan Ali Shah
Energy Technology (EnergyTech) – EPOCH Batteries
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) – Unit4 ERPx, Ajay Narayan
Entertainment Technology (EntertainTech) - Legible
Financial Technology (FinTech) - Shobhan Banoth
Gaming Technology (GameTech) - Hungry Studio, Generation Esports
Government Technology (GovTech) - State Labor Inspectorate Service of Azerbaijan
Green Technology (GreenTech) - State Labor Inspectorate Service of Azerbaijan
Health Technology (HealthTech) - miraDry, Inc., Sensoria Health Inc., ASAT, Somnath Banerjee, Mansoor Veliyathnadu Ebrahim, Praveen Sivathapandi
Home Technology (HomeTech) - Angel Drinking Water Industrial Group, REFCO Manufacturing Ltd
Hospitality Technology (HospitalityTech) – Guestara
Human Resources Technology (HRTech) – Invince, State Labor Inspectorate Service of Azerbaijan
Information Technology (IT) – Viswaprakash Yammanur, Karuppusamy Gopalan
Insurance Technology (InsurTech) – SPLICE Software
Internet of Things (IoT) – RIoT Secure, PetPace, Angel Ionic Microsensor
Legal Technology (LegalTech) – NETFLY
Machine Learning (ML) - Madhur Kapoor, Anusha Musunuri, Rajesh Daruvuri
Marine Technology (MarineTech) – OpenTug
Marketing Technology (MarTech) - Alena Astravukh, Upshot.ai, Saurabh Gupta
Medical Technology (MedTech) – Infermedica, miraDry, Inc.
Mobile Apps >> Casual Games - Hungry Studio - Block Blast!
Music Technology (MusicTech) – DigiScore
Nano Technology (NanoTech) - Greentank Technologies
NGO/Non-Profit Technology (Non-ProfitTech) – CEDIA, MACHINE Laboratory, Statara Media Platform, VR Down
Productivity Technology (ProdTech) - AgileWriter.ai, Telekit
Property Technology (PropTech) – Klika Tech, iGuide
Regulation Technology (RegTech) – Hadrius
Retail Technology (RetailTech) – Perfect Corp., Inriver, SeeStone
Robotics & Automation Technology (RoboTech) - Athira Varma Jayakumar
Sales Technology (SalesTech) – Bigtincan, emlen
Supply Chain & Logistics Technology (SupplyChainTech) – Surgere, S2data Platform, Umesh Kumar Sharma
Transportation Technology (TransportTech) – Lytx, Trackify
Travel Technology (TravelTech) – Spotnana
Wearable Technology (WearTech) – Petpace
The 2025 Global Tech Awards is structured in seasons to better recognize ongoing innovation throughout the year. With Season 1 now complete, preparations for Season 2 are already underway, promising even more opportunities for global recognition. This years program is proudly sponsored by Ken Systems Inc. and Santalum Technologies, whose generous support helped make this global recognition possible.
For more information about the awards, upcoming seasons, or to explore opportunities to participate or sponsor, please visit https://www.globaltechaward.com/ or email us at [email protected]
Sirisha Lanka, Global Tech Awards, 1 5122211712, [email protected], https://www.globaltechaward.com/
