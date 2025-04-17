Celebrating Global Innovation: Season 1 Winners Announced at Global Tech Awards 2025

The Global Tech Awards proudly concludes Season 1 of its 2025 program, honoring groundbreaking achievements from across the global technology landscape.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global Tech Awards, an international platform dedicated to recognizing outstanding contributions to the tech industry, has successfully concluded season 1 of its 2025 edition. This year's awards program saw tremendous participation, with tech companies, startups, and professionals from 28 countries submitting entries. The competition received hundreds of submissions, highlighting innovation, leadership, and excellence in various areas of technology — from AI and cybersecurity to healthtech, fintech, edtech, and beyond.

After a thorough and transparent judging process, 113 winners were selected across 52 different tech categories, each recognized for their outstanding contributions to advancing technology and solving real-world problems. "We are thrilled with the enthusiasm and diversity in Season 1 of the 2025 Global Tech Awards," said Sirisha Lanka Managing Director of Global Tech Awards. "From emerging startups to established enterprises, participants showcased incredible talent and innovation that is shaping the future of technology."

The Global Tech Awards 2025 covered an extensive range of categories, reflecting the evolving nature of the tech landscape. Below are the winners for Season 1:

Advertising Technology (AdTech) – LG Ad Solutions, TeqBlaze, Hailr, Attekmi, Claritas

Agricultural Technology (AgriTech) – Enko

Application Programming Interface (API) – SmartBear API Hub

Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Velma, SmartBear HaloAI, SandStar, Leobit, EPIC iO, Forcepoint, Bigtincan, Siva Sai Kumar Yachamaneni, Syed Arham Akheel, Surya Rao Rayarao, Dhruvitkumar Talati, Seetaram Rayarao

Augmented/ Virtual/ Mixed Reality (AR/VR/MR) – Sscopy

Banking Technology (BankTech) - Latha Ramamoorthy

Beauty Technology (Beauty Tech) – revieve, adeia

Big Data Technology (BigDataTech) – Shishir Tewari

Business/Consulting Technology (ConsultTech) – Saurabh Gupta, Ritesh Thakur

Chatbots Technology (ChatBot) – Klika Tech

Climate Technology (ClimateTech) – Jupiter Intelligence

Cloud Technology (CloudTech) – ScaleOps, Kaushik Vemulapalli, Aravind Chinnaraju, Velmurugan Dhakshnamoorthy

Construction Technology (ConTech) - David Mansi

Consumer Technology (ConsumerTech) – SorWil Technology Solutions

Cyber Security Technology (CyberTech) – NordPass, eSentire, Premier Networx, Aamerkhan Golandaz, Mahendra Krishnapatnam

Data Technology (DataTech) – Enformion, Srujana Manigonda

DevOps Technology (DevOps) - Ramesh Krishna Mahimalur, Kumar Singirikonda

E-Commerce Technology (E-Commerce) – Noibu Technologies Inc., FlawlessMLM, Swap, colormass, Narendra Lakshmana Gowda

Education Technology (EdTech) – AVer Europe, VitalSource, Gaming Concepts, Khurasan Ali Shah

Energy Technology (EnergyTech) – EPOCH Batteries

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) – Unit4 ERPx, Ajay Narayan

Entertainment Technology (EntertainTech) - Legible

Financial Technology (FinTech) - Shobhan Banoth

Gaming Technology (GameTech) - Hungry Studio, Generation Esports

Government Technology (GovTech) - State Labor Inspectorate Service of Azerbaijan

Green Technology (GreenTech) - State Labor Inspectorate Service of Azerbaijan

Health Technology (HealthTech) - miraDry, Inc., Sensoria Health Inc., ASAT, Somnath Banerjee, Mansoor Veliyathnadu Ebrahim, Praveen Sivathapandi

Home Technology (HomeTech) - Angel Drinking Water Industrial Group, REFCO Manufacturing Ltd

Hospitality Technology (HospitalityTech) – Guestara

Human Resources Technology (HRTech) – Invince, State Labor Inspectorate Service of Azerbaijan

Information Technology (IT) – Viswaprakash Yammanur, Karuppusamy Gopalan

Insurance Technology (InsurTech) – SPLICE Software

Internet of Things (IoT) – RIoT Secure, PetPace, Angel Ionic Microsensor

Legal Technology (LegalTech) – NETFLY

Machine Learning (ML) - Madhur Kapoor, Anusha Musunuri, Rajesh Daruvuri

Marine Technology (MarineTech) – OpenTug

Marketing Technology (MarTech) - Alena Astravukh, Upshot.ai, Saurabh Gupta

Medical Technology (MedTech) – Infermedica, miraDry, Inc.

Mobile Apps >> Casual Games - Hungry Studio - Block Blast!

Music Technology (MusicTech) – DigiScore

Nano Technology (NanoTech) - Greentank Technologies

NGO/Non-Profit Technology (Non-ProfitTech) – CEDIA, MACHINE Laboratory, Statara Media Platform, VR Down

Productivity Technology (ProdTech) - AgileWriter.ai, Telekit

Property Technology (PropTech) – Klika Tech, iGuide

Regulation Technology (RegTech) – Hadrius

Retail Technology (RetailTech) – Perfect Corp., Inriver, SeeStone

Robotics & Automation Technology (RoboTech) - Athira Varma Jayakumar

Sales Technology (SalesTech) – Bigtincan, emlen

Supply Chain & Logistics Technology (SupplyChainTech) – Surgere, S2data Platform, Umesh Kumar Sharma

Transportation Technology (TransportTech) – Lytx, Trackify

Travel Technology (TravelTech) – Spotnana

Wearable Technology (WearTech) – Petpace

The 2025 Global Tech Awards is structured in seasons to better recognize ongoing innovation throughout the year. With Season 1 now complete, preparations for Season 2 are already underway, promising even more opportunities for global recognition. This years program is proudly sponsored by Ken Systems Inc. and Santalum Technologies, whose generous support helped make this global recognition possible.

For more information about the awards, upcoming seasons, or to explore opportunities to participate or sponsor, please visit https://www.globaltechaward.com/ or email us at [email protected]

