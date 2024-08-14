Celebrating Greatness, 69 CPAmerica Member Firms Recognized in INSIDE Public Accounting 2024 Top 500 Firms

Sixty-nine CPAmerica member firms are being recognized for their accomplishments in INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) Survey and Analysis of Firms, among the longest-running, up-to-date ranking of the nation's largest accounting firms.
According to their website, IPA ranks the top 500 CPA firms in the nation based on net revenue, from the multi-billion-dollar Big 4 to No. 500. These rankings are compiled from data gathered through IPA's annual practice management survey and analysis of firms. IPA also delves into the many ways firms can benchmark their progress against their peers: the fastest-growing firms in the IPA 100 (organic growth and all growth), regional comparisons, five-year trends, profitability and compensation for partners and staff.
CPAmerica congratulates the following member firms on their recognition:
Top 100 Firms
- Frazier & Deezer, LLC, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., ranks 44.
- Aldrich Group, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Ore., ranks 68.
- Dean Dorton, headquartered in Lexington, Ky., ranks 88.
Top 200 Firms
- Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP, headquartered in Austin, Texas, ranks 103.
- Honkamp P.C., headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, ranks 108.
- GRF CPAs & Advisors, headquartered in Bethesda, Md., ranks 113.
- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, headquartered in Canton, Mass., ranks 144.
- EFPR Group, LLP, headquartered in Rochester N.Y., ranks 152.
- Wegner CPAs, headquartered in Madison, Wis., ranks 166.
- LMC, headquartered in New York., ranks 168.
- DMJPS PLLC, headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., ranks 171.
- Thomas Howell Ferguson, P.A., headquartered in Tallahassee, Fla., ranks 173.
- Pease Bell CPAs, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, ranks 197.
Top 300 Firms
- Fishman Block and Diamond LLP, headquartered in Encino, Calif., ranks 201.
- Kassouf & Co., P.C., headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., ranks 230.
- Teal, Becker & Chiaramonte, CPAs, P.C., headquartered in Albany, N.Y., ranks 248.
- Larson & Company, PC, headquartered in South Jordan, Utah, ranks 257.
- Frankel, LLC, headquartered in Omaha, Neb., ranks 278.
- Cooper Norman PLLC, headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho, ranks 286.
- Robinson, Grimes & Company, P.C., headquartered in Columbus, Ga., ranks 288.
- 415 Group, headquartered in Canton, Ohio, ranks 292.
- JamisonMoneyFarmer PC, headquartered in Tuscaloosa, Ala., ranks 298.
Top 400 Firms
- Gollob Morgan Peddy PC, headquartered in Tyler, Texas, ranks 306.
- Wall Einhorn & Chernitzer, P.C., headquartered in Norfolk, Va., ranks 308.
- Anglin Reichmann Armstrong, P.C., headquartered in Huntsville, Ala ranks 317.
- Kushner LaGraize, L.L.C., headquartered in Metairie, La., ranks 320.
- Albin, Randall & Bennett, CPAs, headquartered in Portland, Maine, ranks 322.
- Cg Tax, Audit & Advisory, headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., ranks 326.
- Williams & Company P.C., headquartered in Sioux City, Iowa, ranks 329.
- Stephano Slack LLC, headquartered in Wayne, Pa., ranks 334
- MHCS, P.C., headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, ranks 339.
- Thompson Greenspon, headquartered in Fairfax, Va., ranks 341.
- Coulter & Justus, P.C., headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., ranks 348.
- CironeFriedberg, LLP, headquartered in Bethel, Conn., ranks 356.
- Dennis, Gartland & Niergarth, headquartered in Traverse City, Mich., ranks 358.
- N&K CPAs, Inc., headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, ranks 362s.
- Wheeler Accountants, LLP, headquartered in San Jose, Calif., ranks 365.
- Packer Thomas, headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, ranks 367.
- Wallace, Plese + Dreher, L.L.P., headquartered in Chandler, Ariz., ranks 370.
- LattaHarris LLP, headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, ranks 372.
- Haefele Flanagan CPAs, headquartered in Maple Shade, N.J., ranks 373.
- MeredithCPAs, headquartered in Irving, Texas, ranks 375.
- Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C., headquartered Holyoke, Mass., ranks 378.
- Sobul Primes & Schenkel CPAs, headquartered in Los Angeles, ranks 383.
- Beasley Mitchell & Co., LLP, headquartered in Las Cruces, N.M., ranks 390.
- Vesta, headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wis., ranks 393.
- Tyler Simms & St. Sauveur CPAs PLLC, headquartered in Lebanon, N.H., ranks 395.
- Monroe Shine & Co. Inc., headquartered in Louisville, Ky., ranks 399.
Top 500 Firms
- Aldridge Borden, headquartered in Montgomery, Ala.
- Bell & Company LLC, headquartered in North Little Rock, Ark.
- Brickley DeLong, PC, headquartered in Muskegon, Mich.
- Brock, Schechter & Polakoff, LLP, headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y.
- Cummings Keegan & Co., PLLP, headquartered in St. Louis Park, Minn.
- Greenstein, Rogoff, Olsen & Co., LLP (GROCO), headquartered in Fremont, Calif.
- GYL, LLP, headquartered in Ontario, Calif.
- Hagen Kurth Perman & Co., headquartered in Seattle.
- HarperWhitfield PC, headquartered in Farmington, Conn.
- JHM CPAs, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tenn.
- Kentner Sellers LLP, headquartered in Vandalia, Ohio.
- Mathieson, Moyski, Austin & Co., LLP, headquartered in Lisle, Ill.
- Matthews, Cutrer & Lindsay, P.A., headquartered in Ridgeland, Miss.
- Nail McKinney, P.A., headquartered in Tupelo, Miss.
- Rushton, LLC, headquartered in Gainesville, Ga.
- SME CPA, headquartered in Augusta, Ga.
- Soukup, Bush & Associates, CPAs, P.C., headquartered in Fort Collins, Colo.
- The Hobbs Group, P.A., headquartered in Columbia, S.C.
- Thomas, Head & Greisen, P.C., headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.
- Whalen & Company CPAs, headquartered in Worthington, Ohio.
- Widmer Roel, P.C., headquartered in Fargo, N.D.
For a complete listing of INSIDE Public Accounting Top 500 Firms, please visit https://insidepublicaccounting.com/ipa-top-500-firms/.
About CPAmerica, Inc.:
CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 140+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $5.3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.
