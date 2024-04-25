Celebrating Greatness, Eleven CPAmerica Firm CPAs Recognized in Inaugural Forbes Top 200 CPAs

Eleven CPAs from CPAmerica member firms were recognized on Forbes' inaugural list of America's Top 200 CPAs.
GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eleven CPAs from CPAmerica member firms were recognized on Forbes' inaugural list of America's Top 200 CPAs. According to Forbes, this new ranking was created exclusively by their editorial staff and is a compilation of the finest CPAs active in public practice, culled from a collection of candidates sourced through independent nominations and accolades from every society and association of CPAs.
"I am very pleased to recognize these members for their outstanding accomplishments on behalf of CPAmerica," said CPAmerica president & CEO Grace Horvath. "They have shown their excellence and leadership that set them apart in the profession with their unwavering commitment to quality and exceptional results."
According to their website, nominees were rated on a range of weighted criteria, including expertise, innovation, thought leadership, experience, and service to the community and to their profession, as well as responses to selected questions.
CPAmerica has more than 90 member firms located across the United States. Among the distinguished professionals recognized by Forbes are the following CPAmerica members:
- Shelly Bedford, managing partner at Dennis Gartland & Niergarth, headquartered in Traverse City, Mich.
- David Bundy, Erica Horn and Elizabeth Woodward, CEO, tax director and director, respectively, at Dean Dorton, headquartered in Lexington, Ky.
- Jackie Cardello, managing partner at GRF CPAs & Advisors, headquartered in Bethesda, Md.
- Lee Cohen, managing partner at LMC Advisors, headquartered in New York, NY.
- Richard Craig, managing partner at 415 Group, headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
- Audrey Lance, manager at Thomas Head & Greisen, headquartered in Anchorage, AK.
- Caterina Mozingo, tax partner at Aldridge Borden & Company, headquartered in Montgomery, Ala.
- Brandon Smith, managing partner at Anglin Reichmann Armstrong, P.C., headquartered in Huntsville, Ala.
- Deborah Sundermann, managing director at Cg Tax, Audit & Advisory, headquartered in Toms River, NJ.
For more information on the Forbes 2024 America's Top 200 CPAs list, please visit: http://www.forbes.com/lists/top-cpas/?sh=59576237628e
About CPAmerica, Inc.:
CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 140+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $5.3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.
Media Contact
Amy Azoulay, CPAmerica, 3527274070, [email protected], www.cpamerica.org
SOURCE CPAmerica
Share this article