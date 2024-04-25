Celebrating Greatness, Eleven CPAmerica Firm CPAs Recognized in Inaugural Forbes Top 200 CPAs

"These members] have shown their excellence and leadership that set them apart in the profession with their unwavering commitment to quality and exceptional results," said CPAmerica president & CEO Grace Horvath. Post this

According to their website, nominees were rated on a range of weighted criteria, including expertise, innovation, thought leadership, experience, and service to the community and to their profession, as well as responses to selected questions.

CPAmerica has more than 90 member firms located across the United States. Among the distinguished professionals recognized by Forbes are the following CPAmerica members:

For more information on the Forbes 2024 America's Top 200 CPAs list, please visit: http://www.forbes.com/lists/top-cpas/?sh=59576237628e

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 140+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $5.3 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.

Media Contact

Amy Azoulay, CPAmerica, 3527274070, [email protected], www.cpamerica.org

SOURCE CPAmerica