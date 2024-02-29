Celebrating Growth and Innovation on Leap Day 2024, Leap now is partnered with over 3M homes in the US and the UK

Leap will insure more than 80,000 residents in 2024, a testament to its innovative approach to embedded insurance products. Post this

Deposit Replacement: With Leap's Deposit Replacement insurance, renters can avoid hefty security deposits and enjoy a more affordable leasing experience. By substituting upfront cash deposits with a small monthly fee, Leap helps renters move in hassle-free while providing landlords with comprehensive coverage for rent default and damages.

Rent Guaranty: Leap offers customizable rent guaranty insurance tailored to meet the diverse needs of landlords across multifamily and single-family housing. Leap acts as a co-signer for renters, guaranteeing rental payments for landlords in the event of a tenant default. This enables property managers to expand their tenant pool while transferring default risk to Leap.

ESG Initiatives: Leap is deeply committed to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, fostering sustainability, diversity, and community engagement. Through strategic partnerships with leading Student Housing providers, Leap extends its impact by supporting students' educational pursuits through annual scholarship programs. These initiatives not only promote academic success but also contribute to creating healthier and more vibrant university communities.

As Leap celebrates its growth and achievements on Leap Day 2024, the company remains focused on its mission of making renting easy and accessible for everyone. "It's inspiring to see how far we've come," says Rory O'Connell, Chief Executive Officer of Leap. "Our success is a testament to our team's hard work and innovation, and the trust our landlord partners place in us."

Leap Insurance Agency, LLC. is a leading provider of innovative occupancy and risk management solutions for the student housing, multifamily, and single-family rental markets. Our mission is to make renting easy and accessible for everyone. Leap achieves this by building unshakable relationships with landlords and property management systems, simplifying the renting process through technology and innovation, and scaling distribution through embedded partnerships. Leap currently serves over 3,000,000 homes across the United States and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit Leapeasy.com

