Celebrating HBCU Week: Supporting HBCU students with better access to student housing

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of HBCU Week, Leap, a leader in innovative leasing and risk management solutions, is proud to highlight its ongoing commitment to providing low-barrier housing options for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). This initiative aligns with Leap's mission of "making renting easy and more accessible for everyone", particularly in markets where students face disproportionate housing challenges.
With rising rents and stricter credit requirements, many students attending HBCUs have needed help to secure housing in the off-campus private market. According to a 2022 study by Temple University's Hope Center, more than half of the students at public and private HBCUs experienced housing insecurity following the pandemic. In response, Leap developed solutions to address these challenges by partnering with student housing operators across the United States to provide easy access to institutional rent guarantees.
This HBCU Week, Leap celebrates its impact in serving students at over 50 HBCUs nationwide. Through strategic partnerships, Leap is ensuring that students who attend these institutions have access to safe and affordable off-campus housing options, removing traditional barriers that often exclude qualified students.
Addressing Systemic Challenges
The challenges that HBCU students face are emblematic of larger systemic problems in the U.S. education system, where underfunded institutions must often rely on the private housing market to accommodate their students. This places an additional burden on students, as rents continue to rise and landlords implement stricter credit and income requirements.
Leap's innovative guaranty product eliminates these barriers by offering an affordable alternative to traditional cosigners or expensive upfront deposits. By securing the lease for students and guaranteeing payments to landlords, Leap creates a win-win situation where students gain vital access to housing, and property owners mitigate their financial risk.
Partnering with Off-Campus Housing Operators at HBCUs
Leap is proud to partner with top student housing operators at HBCUs across the country, providing a vital resource to students at schools such as:
- Spelman College
- Florida A&M University
- Howard University
- Jackson State University
- Morgan State University
- Prairie View A&M University
...and many more.
These partnerships are not only transforming the housing market but also expanding access to safe and affordable living spaces for thousands of HBCU students each year. With enrollment rising and schools continuing to face underfunding, Leap's solutions offer a lifeline to students who may have otherwise been locked out of housing options.
During this HBCU Week, Leap honors the essential contributions of these institutions in empowering future generations, fostering community, and advancing educational equity.
About Leap
Leap Insurance Agency, LLC. is a leading provider of innovative occupancy and risk management solutions for the student housing, multifamily, and single-family rental markets. Our mission is to make renting easy and accessible for everyone. Leap achieves this by building strong and enduring relationships with landlords and property management systems, simplifying the renting process through technology and innovation, and scaling distribution through embedded partnerships. Leap currently serves over 3,000,000 homes across 50 states. For more information, visit leapeasy.com.
