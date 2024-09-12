Celebrating HBCU Week: Supporting HBCU students with better access to student housing

Through strategic partnerships, Leap is ensuring that students who attend [HBCUs] have access to safe and affordable off-campus housing options, removing traditional barriers that often exclude qualified students. Post this

This HBCU Week, Leap celebrates its impact in serving students at over 50 HBCUs nationwide. Through strategic partnerships, Leap is ensuring that students who attend these institutions have access to safe and affordable off-campus housing options, removing traditional barriers that often exclude qualified students.

Addressing Systemic Challenges

The challenges that HBCU students face are emblematic of larger systemic problems in the U.S. education system, where underfunded institutions must often rely on the private housing market to accommodate their students. This places an additional burden on students, as rents continue to rise and landlords implement stricter credit and income requirements.

Leap's innovative guaranty product eliminates these barriers by offering an affordable alternative to traditional cosigners or expensive upfront deposits. By securing the lease for students and guaranteeing payments to landlords, Leap creates a win-win situation where students gain vital access to housing, and property owners mitigate their financial risk.

Partnering with Off-Campus Housing Operators at HBCUs

Leap is proud to partner with top student housing operators at HBCUs across the country, providing a vital resource to students at schools such as:

Spelman College

Florida A&M University

Howard University

Jackson State University

Morgan State University

Prairie View A&M University

...and many more.

These partnerships are not only transforming the housing market but also expanding access to safe and affordable living spaces for thousands of HBCU students each year. With enrollment rising and schools continuing to face underfunding, Leap's solutions offer a lifeline to students who may have otherwise been locked out of housing options.

During this HBCU Week, Leap honors the essential contributions of these institutions in empowering future generations, fostering community, and advancing educational equity.

