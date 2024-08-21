Celebrating Innovation and Excellence, Far Niente Winery Releases 40th Vintage of Iconic Cabernet Sauvignon

"Each vintage presents the opportunity to learn something new and to advance our winemaking to meet the high standards that have defined Far Niente for generations." - Nicole Marchesi, Winemaker, Far Niente Post this

The Far Niente 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon marks 40 years of winemaking excellence and is a testament to the winery's enduring commitment to finesse and innovation in winemaking. From its historic roots to its forward-thinking approach, Far Niente continues to set the standard for quality and elegance in Napa Valley wines. As the winery looks to the future, it remains dedicated to its foundational principles of respecting the land and striving for ever-more expressive wines.

The Nickel's winemaking philosophy emphasized elegance and refinement, crafting wines reflective of their origins. Far Niente's Cabernet Sauvignon, renowned for its balance, complexity, and texture, epitomizes this philosophy, drawing from some of the finest vineyards in Napa Valley. These Cabernets are crafted for aging, revealing layered flavors that develop over time.

"Our winemaking philosophy starts in the vineyard, thinking about how to highlight the special qualities of each site," said Nicole Marchesi, Winemaker, Far Niente. "As we're building our Napa Valley Cabernet, we like to start here at our home in Oakville, the backbone of the wine. From there, we add layers of flavor, texture and complexity with fruit from other distinguished sites, creating a blend that balances structure, power and richness with great acidity and elegance."

Only the fourth winemaker in Far Niente's history, Marchesi constantly seeks ways to elevate and refine winemaking. She joined the winery in 2005 as enologist and was quickly promoted to assistant winemaker before she was named head winemaker in 2009. Under her guidance, Far Niente has continuously pushed the boundaries of excellence. Over the past three years, the winery has focused on enhancing the celebrated Martin Stelling Vineyard, elevating fruit quality while improving the vineyard's resilience to climate change. Recognizing her efforts, Marchesi was just named a "Future 40 Tastemaker" for 2024 by Wine Enthusiast. Every year, Wine Enthusiast's Future 40 list recognizes a diverse set of tastemakers who are bringing the drinks business into the future.

"It's an honor to be included among this group of thought-provoking changemakers. We consider ourselves life-long learners here at Far Niente and constantly seek to learn from the best. That spirit of curiosity drives everything we do," said Marchesi. "Each vintage presents the opportunity to learn something new and to advance our winemaking to meet the high standards that have defined Far Niente for generations."

The release of the Far Niente 2022 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon highlights a nearly perfect growing season. Ample winter rainfall helped saturate and revitalize soils, and a warm summer accelerated ripening, leading to fruit with intense flavors and fresh acidity. Though the harvest was smaller than usual, fruit exhibited excellent concentration. The resulting wine is of exceptional caliber, with beautiful depth of flavor and balance. Far Niente 2022 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP $130) will be available directly through the winery and nationwide at fine wine retailers and restaurants.

Showcasing the winery's exemplary winemaking and commitment to ever-higher quality, Far Niente also introduced Benson Vale Cabernet Sauvignon this year, a prestigious new wine that stands as the ultimate reflection of the Martin Stelling Vineyard's remarkable character. The extremely limited release of the 2021 Benson Vale Cabernet Sauvignon is available only through the winery. Far Niente is also known for its Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon, which highlights the distinct character of the Western Oakville Bench. In addition, the winery's "Cave Collection" provides the chance to taste a bit of history – select past vintages of Far Niente's Cabernet Sauvignons are available through the winery. Far Niente invites wine enthusiasts to join in celebrating this remarkable achievement and taste the history, passion, and craftsmanship that define every bottle.

About Far Niente Winery

Nestled in the heart of Oakville, Far Niente has served as a benchmark Napa Valley estate with a history dating back to 1885. Crafting world-class wines from Napa Valley's prime appellations, our iconic Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon showcase a distinctive house style. Experience the pleasure of our exceptional wines at our enchanting 19th-century estate or delight in the elegant belle epoque label at your own table; Far Niente remains devoted to excellence, delivering its signature style vintage after vintage. For more information, visit www.farniente.com or follow along on Facebook @farnientewine or Instagram @farnientewinery.

About Far Niente Wine Estates

Our legacy dates to 1885, when John Benson turned his dream into reality, constructing the iconic Far Niente stone winery in the heart of Napa Valley. In 1979, the Nickel family continued this rich heritage, meticulously restoring Far Niente to its original grandeur, establishing an internationally acclaimed world-class winery celebrated for its Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon in the heart of Oakville. Preserving and advancing the Napa legacy that began over 135 years ago has been the driving force behind Far Niente Wine Estates. As stewards of more than 400 acres of premier Napa and Russian River Valley vineyards, we've laid the foundation for gradual expansion into additional wineries. Today, our portfolio includes Nickel & Nickel, a pioneer in single-vineyard, single-varietal Cabernet Sauvignon, Bella Union, dedicated to showcasing diverse expressions of Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon, Post & Beam, where we employ time-honored techniques to craft a contemporary and approachable style of wine, EnRoute, devoted to producing world-class Pinot Noir, and Dolce, recognized as America's leading late-harvest wine. Far Niente Wine Estates is unwavering in our commitment to responsible and sustainable winemaking, creating enduring value for all stakeholders. As custodians of the land entrusted to us, we prioritize minimizing our environmental impact while maximizing care for the environment. Our generosity extends beyond the winery to the community that enriches us, and we uphold transparency and authenticity in our ethical standards. At the heart of our organization is a celebration of each team member's unique differences, fostering a culture of belonging.

Media Contact

Ashley Teplin, Studio 707 for Far Niente, 1 7072879727, [email protected], https://farniente.com/

Aimee Sands, Studio 707 for Far Niente, 1 7072879727, [email protected], https://farniente.com/

SOURCE Far Niente Wine Estates