Celebrating Innovation: Winners of the 2023 Foodservice Packaging Awards Revealed

We congratulate all the winners and thank everyone who took part in this year's competition. The winners' products are being honored in categories that feature innovative design, thoughtful material usage, convenience or overall effectiveness in delivering brands to consumers.

The first-place winners are:

New Menu Launch: Jack in the Box with its Super Snacking Box manufactured by Huhtamaki.

Innovation in Convenience: Genpak for its ProView Close-Off containers.

Innovation in Manufacturing: Eco-Products for its digital print capability and Vegware Paper Cutlery.

The "Wow" Factor: KFC for its Fill Up Box manufactured by Westrock CP.

Excellence in Brand Delivery: Popeyes for its next-generation packaging manufactured by Huhtamaki.

New to the competition this year, a special Judges Choice award was presented to Inline Plastics for its Safe-T-Chef launch kit. The kit was chosen due to the consistent use of the brand color palette and the Safe-T-Chef logo, which worked effectively to reinforce the product brand and build visual recognition.

For nearly two decades, FPI and QSR have partnered in these bi-annual awards to recognize innovation and creativity in the foodservice packaging industry. Many of this year's entries reflected growing trends in both the packaging and restaurant industries.

Award recipients were recognized during FPI's fall conference and featured in the November issue of QSR magazine. A full listing of award winners may be found on QSR's website. Product images of all winners can be downloaded from FPI's photo gallery.

ABOUT FPI: Founded in 1933, the Foodservice Packaging Institute is the trade association for the foodservice packaging industry in North America. FPI promotes the value and benefits of foodservice packaging and plays an active role in advancing the recovery of FSP to support the circular economy. The association serves as the industry's leading authority to educate and influence stakeholders. Members include raw material and machinery suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and purchasers of foodservice packaging. For more information, visit http://www.FPI.org.

