Celebrating Mexico: Hacienda Tres Rios' First Folklore Music Fest a Resounding Success

CANCUN QUINTANA ROO, Mexico, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Riviera Maya, Mexico - On April 5th, 2024, Hacienda Tres Rios became the setting for an unforgettable encounter with the essence of Mexico at the Folklore Music Fest. During this event, members and guests experienced the cultural richness and diversity of traditions from Oaxaca, the Yucatan Peninsula, Jalisco, and Veracruz.

As guests arrived for the event, they were greeted with a warm welcome in the lobby. As the event began, the air was filled with an explosion of colors, flavors, diverse booths and sounds that captured the essence of Mexican culture. From the colorful handicrafts and unique flavors of local cuisine to the vibrant music and folkloric dances, each presentation took the audience on a fascinating journey through the different regions of Mexico.

The flavors of Mexican gastronomy also played a starring role in this festival. Attendees enjoyed a true feast for the palate, sampling the most representative dishes of each region. Each bite was a tribute to Mexico's culinary diversity, as the authentic aromas and flavors flooded the room.

The grand finale was nothing short of spectacular. With the arrival of the Sinaloense band, the party reached its climax, and everyone joined in an endless dance under the stars. The atmosphere was charged with energy as the participants shared laughter and dance, joy, and friendship, creating an experience that will remain in the memory of all present.

The Folklore Music Fest was not just an event, but an experience that surpassed the expectations of everyone present. It was a celebration of the diversity, joy and cultural richness of Mexico and will be remembered as one of the best experiences at Hacienda Tres Rios.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business, established by visionaries who played a fundamental role in transforming Cancun into a successful worldwide tourist destination. With a trajectory of more than three decades in the hotel industry, the group demonstrates a genuine commitment to the preservation of the ecosystem.

This is reflected in its Energy Efficiency Program, which has been implemented in its six hotels located in Cancun and the Riviera Maya. This program focuses on the modernization of supply technologies to reduce environmental impact. Since February 2020, all Sunset World Group hotels have been operating on sustainable and renewable energy, generated in Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has had a significant impact on reducing their carbon footprint. Additionally, the programs of activities and dining options at its six hotels have been updated and expanded, to offer exceptional vacation experiences for the whole family. For more information, please visit http://www.sunsetworldresorts.com

