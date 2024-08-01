Celebrating National Breastfeeding Month: "Together for Breastfeeding Success"

August is National Breastfeeding Month, and this year's Motif theme, "Together for Breastfeeding Success," emphasizes the importance of community support in helping mothers achieve their breastfeeding goals. Whether you're a partner, friend, or neighbor, there are countless ways you can support the moms in your life. Join Motif Medical in celebrating this special month with exclusive events, sales, and expert content designed to promote and support breastfeeding success.
ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kicking off World Breastfeeding Week with Motif Medical's "Most-Loved Sale"
Motif Medical is excited to announce our "Most-Loved Sale" in celebration of World Breastfeeding Week! Enjoy 20% off on your favorite breastfeeding essentials with the code NBFM20. Included in the sale:
Motif Aura
Luna Breast Pump With Battery
Luna Breast Pump
Postpartum Recovery Garment
Breast Pump Backpack
Luna Resupply Kit
One-Size Fits Most Pumping Bra
Milk Storage Bags
Hydrogel Nipple Pads
Luna Breast Shields
Wet/Dry Bag
World Breastfeeding Week Giveaway
Motif is hosting a special giveaway during World Breastfeeding Week, in collaboration with Lactation Lab and the following participating brands:
Kozekoze, EmBeba, Boobie Juice, DYPER, Ready, Set, Food!, Junobie, Beluga, Needed, Majka, Mamma's Liquid Love, Love and Fit, and The Dairy Fairy
The giveaway runs from August 1st through August 7th. Follow @motifmedical on Instagram to participate.
Quick Weekend Giveaway: $350+ in Prizes
Additionally, join Motif for a quick weekend giveaway from August 9th-11th with Bump Boxes for a chance to win a Luna with Battery, Milk Storage Bags, and a Breast Pump Backpack.
Expert Commentary
Throughout the month, Motif Medical's Blogs and Social Media will be featuring expert content from our IBCLC Jacque Ordner and Compression Director Rebekah Mustaleski.
Celebrating Black Breastfeeding Week
Join us in celebrating Black Breastfeeding Week, held annually from August 25th-31st. This week raises awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding within the Black community.
Introducing Our NEW Breast Milk Collection Cups
Motif Introduced their NEW Breast Milk Collection Cups. These discreet and convenient 5 oz, leak-proof cups fit perfectly in your bra and connect to your Motif Luna or Duo. Crafted with high-quality, BPA-free materials, our Collection Cups ensure a secure and comfortable fit while maintaining discretion. Whether at home or on the go, the portable design allows for discreet pumping sessions whenever needed.
Stay Connected for More Surprises
Follow Motif on social media for breastfeeding education and surprises throughout the month: @motifmedical.
About Motif Medical
Motif Medical designs products for busy moms with the goal of making motherhood easier. Our line of products includes breast pumps, maternity compression, and breastfeeding accessories designed to support every step of your motherhood journey.
