Celebrating National Breastfeeding Month: "Together for Breastfeeding Success"

"August is National Breastfeeding Month, and this year's Motif theme, "Together for Breastfeeding Success," emphasizes the importance of community support in helping mothers achieve their breastfeeding goals." Post this

Kozekoze, EmBeba, Boobie Juice, DYPER, Ready, Set, Food!, Junobie, Beluga, Needed, Majka, Mamma's Liquid Love, Love and Fit, and The Dairy Fairy

The giveaway runs from August 1st through August 7th. Follow @motifmedical on Instagram to participate.

Quick Weekend Giveaway: $350+ in Prizes

Additionally, join Motif for a quick weekend giveaway from August 9th-11th with Bump Boxes for a chance to win a Luna with Battery, Milk Storage Bags, and a Breast Pump Backpack.

Expert Commentary

Throughout the month, Motif Medical's Blogs and Social Media will be featuring expert content from our IBCLC Jacque Ordner and Compression Director Rebekah Mustaleski.

Celebrating Black Breastfeeding Week

Join us in celebrating Black Breastfeeding Week, held annually from August 25th-31st. This week raises awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding within the Black community.

Introducing Our NEW Breast Milk Collection Cups

Motif Introduced their NEW Breast Milk Collection Cups. These discreet and convenient 5 oz, leak-proof cups fit perfectly in your bra and connect to your Motif Luna or Duo. Crafted with high-quality, BPA-free materials, our Collection Cups ensure a secure and comfortable fit while maintaining discretion. Whether at home or on the go, the portable design allows for discreet pumping sessions whenever needed.

Stay Connected for More Surprises

Follow Motif on social media for breastfeeding education and surprises throughout the month: @motifmedical.

About Motif Medical

Motif Medical designs products for busy moms with the goal of making motherhood easier. Our line of products includes breast pumps, maternity compression, and breastfeeding accessories designed to support every step of your motherhood journey.

