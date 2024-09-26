Celebrating National Deaf Awareness Month with All Access with Andy Garcia

All Access with Andy Garcia has joined with content providers throughout the U.S. to explore the issues deaf or hard of hearing people face. Post this

Many people may not realize the extent of how far the challenges of hearing loss goes. All Access with Andy Garcia has joined with content providers throughout the U.S. to explore the issues deaf or hard of hearing people face. The All Access show's mission is to spread awareness on the issues that affect society and the groundbreaking efforts various companies and organizations are making to impact the future in a positive way.

About All Access with Andy Garcia

All Access with Andy Garcia is an informational series distributed to Public Television. Each segment is hosted by Andy Garcia, the world-renowned actor, director, and producer. He is known for his roles in Ocean's Eleven (2001), Ocean's Thirteen (2007), and The Unsaid (2001). All Access covers numerous topics, highlighting industry professionals and organizations featured as content providers. The production team focuses on integrity, quality, and creativity when developing each segment.

