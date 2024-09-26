Celebrating National Deaf Awareness Month with All Access with Andy Garcia

Every September is Deaf Awareness Month and All Access with Andy Garcia aims to bring awareness to this disability with an upcoming series exploring the deaf community and the companies and organizations making strides to improve the lives of those affected.
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Being Deaf or hearing impaired is far more common than some may realize, with about 13% of the United States' population having severe to profound hearing loss. Over 90% of children who are born Deaf are born to fully hearing parents. National Deaf Awareness Month was established to highlight important issues facing the deaf community.
Millions of people in the U.S. and around the globe are affected by hearing loss. In a world where the majority of individuals are fully hearing, deaf, or hard of hearing, people encounter unique hurdles. Communication can be difficult – there is no universal sign language, and education and working can also present different challenges due to limited or no accessibility.
Many people may not realize the extent of how far the challenges of hearing loss goes. All Access with Andy Garcia has joined with content providers throughout the U.S. to explore the issues deaf or hard of hearing people face. The All Access show's mission is to spread awareness on the issues that affect society and the groundbreaking efforts various companies and organizations are making to impact the future in a positive way.
About All Access with Andy Garcia
All Access with Andy Garcia is an informational series distributed to Public Television. Each segment is hosted by Andy Garcia, the world-renowned actor, director, and producer. He is known for his roles in Ocean's Eleven (2001), Ocean's Thirteen (2007), and The Unsaid (2001). All Access covers numerous topics, highlighting industry professionals and organizations featured as content providers. The production team focuses on integrity, quality, and creativity when developing each segment.
