Celebrating Orases: Double Award Winners in Clutch Global and Champion

Orases, a leader in the custom software development industry, has been honored with two prestigious awards: the Clutch Global and Clutch Champion Awards, positioning them in the top 10% of industry leaders this season.
FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Clutch Global Award, determined by client feedback, acknowledges Orases' excellence in delivering top-tier custom software solutions. The Clutch Champion Award, more selective, is reserved for the top achievers among Clutch Global recipients, highlighting Orases' industry expertise and commitment to exceptional results.
Nick Damoulakis, President and CEO of Orases, on the company's notable achievement, said, "Earning both the Clutch Global and Champion Awards is a significant recognition of our team's hard work and expertise. It's an affirmation of our dedication to not only meet but exceed our clients' expectations in every project."
These awards are a reflection of Orases' dedication to quality and innovation in software development, validating their approach of prioritizing client satisfaction and technical excellence.
With these honors, Orases reinforces its status as a leading player in the custom software development industry. The company is geared to leverage these accomplishments in its marketing endeavors and to continue setting high standards in client service and technical expertise.
About Clutch
Clutch is a leading global marketplace for B2B service providers, playing a pivotal role in empowering better business decisions. It serves as a trusted platform where over 1 million business leaders each month start their search for top-ranked companies.
About Orases
Orases is a full-service, digital technology agency based in Maryland. Founded in 2000, we have become a trusted provider of custom software, website and application development services and solutions that drive efficiency and provide measurable cost savings and revenue gains to our client partners.
Media Contact
Kristi Stilen-Lare, Executive Assistant, Orases, 301.694.8991, [email protected], https://orases.com/
SOURCE Orases
Share this article