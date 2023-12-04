Celebrating Orases: Double Award Winners in Clutch Global and Champion

"Earning both the Clutch Global and Champion Awards is a significant recognition of our team's hard work and expertise." - Nick Damoulakis, President and CEO, Orases Post this

These awards are a reflection of Orases' dedication to quality and innovation in software development, validating their approach of prioritizing client satisfaction and technical excellence.

With these honors, Orases reinforces its status as a leading player in the custom software development industry. The company is geared to leverage these accomplishments in its marketing endeavors and to continue setting high standards in client service and technical expertise.

About Clutch

Clutch is a leading global marketplace for B2B service providers, playing a pivotal role in empowering better business decisions. It serves as a trusted platform where over 1 million business leaders each month start their search for top-ranked companies.

About Orases

Orases is a full-service, digital technology agency based in Maryland. Founded in 2000, we have become a trusted provider of custom software, website and application development services and solutions that drive efficiency and provide measurable cost savings and revenue gains to our client partners.

