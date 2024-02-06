Celebrating Service Excellence: PrideStaff Financial Wins 2024 Best of Staffing ® Client and Talent 10-Year Diamond Awards

This recognition is particularly meaningful to everyone on the PrideStaff Financial team this year because it proves we are creating a world-class staffing experience for our clients and candidates. Post this

PrideStaff Financial received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 82% of placed job candidates, which is over 50% higher than the industry average.

PrideStaff Financial received a Net Promoter® Score from clients that was nearly double the industry's average.

Winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based on ratings provided by clients and candidates. On average, customers of winning agencies are more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided, compared to those working with non-winning agencies. PrideStaff Financial earned scores significantly higher than the industry averages, highlighting the outstanding experiences they provide for clients and candidates.

"We're thrilled to once again earn the Client and Talent 10-Year Diamond Awards from ClearlyRated," said Ashli Fernandez, Vice President of PrideStaff Financial. "This recognition is particularly meaningful to everyone on the PrideStaff Financial team this year because it proves we are creating a world-class staffing experience for our clients and candidates while successfully adapting our employment solutions, technology, and support to help them achieve their goals."

"As a company, we remain committed to Our Mission which is to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,'" continued Fernandez. "As the Accounting and Finance industries evolve, PrideStaff Financial will continue to innovate, and strive to help employers and job seekers."

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated Founder and CEO Eric Gregg. "These firms have proven their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success—cheers to you all!"

About PrideStaff Financial

A division of PrideStaff, PrideStaff Financial specializes in accounting and financial staffing. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate offices in North America to serve thousands of clients. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Central California, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on PrideStaff Financial services, visit our website.

PrideStaff and PrideStaff Financial's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more here.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

