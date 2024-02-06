Celebrating Service Excellence: PrideStaff Financial Wins Best of Staffing® Internal Employee Satisfaction Award

This recognition proves that we've created a workplace where our employees feel valued and supported, which increases employee happiness and engagement—and strengthens our staff's commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients and candidates. Post this

PrideStaff Financial received a Net Promoter® Score from internal employees that far exceeded the global NPS standard of 50 for an "excellent" experience rating.

Over 95% of employees said they would recommend working for PrideStaff Financial.

PrideStaff Financial is also the only staffing firm, specializing in accounting and financial staffing in the U.S. and Canada, to earn ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing 10-Year Diamond Awards five years in a row for Client and Talent satisfaction. PrideStaff Financial's NPS scores and its well-established track record of superior employee satisfaction prove that it is truly ahead of the rest—an exceptional staffing firm that is also a fantastic place to work.

"We are thrilled that PrideStaff Financial has once again earned the prestigious Best of Staffing Internal Employee Satisfaction Award. It is a true testament to our unwavering commitment to creating exceptional work environments for our valued team members," stated Ashli Fernandez, Vice President of PrideStaff Financial. "Winning an award based solely on anonymous feedback from our employees is particularly meaningful because it affirms that our commitment to nurturing employee wellbeing and growth opportunities within the company has positively impacted our staff."

"A great employee experience is the result of intentional effort, and we work diligently to foster an environment where every team member feels welcomed, motivated, and empowered," continued Fernandez. "This recognition proves that we've created a workplace where our employees feel valued and supported, which increases employee happiness and engagement—and strengthens our staff's commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients and candidates."

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated Founder and CEO Eric Gregg. "These firms have proven their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success—cheers to you all!"

About PrideStaff Financial

A division of PrideStaff, PrideStaff Financial specializes in accounting and financial staffing. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate offices in North America to serve thousands of clients. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Central California, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on PrideStaff Financial services, visit our website.

PrideStaff and PrideStaff Financial's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more here.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

