Celebrating talent and career growth, Le Cordon Bleu gathers over 11K alumni on Hosco

"As an alumnus, it's really good to know you have these great connections all over the world, it's a massive community. Everywhere you go you find these great people in the industry who are also from Le Cordon Bleu" said Iain Codona, Bachelor of Business International Restaurant Management graduate. Post this

Since the beginning of this partnership, 31,000 applications have been submitted to Le Cordon Bleu alumni network through Hosco —27,000 for full-time positions and 4,000 for internships. These numbers reflect the strong engagement of Le Cordon Bleu alumni within the hospitality industry and the added value of connecting through Hosco.

"As an alumnus, it's really good to know you have these great connections all over the world, it's a massive community. Everywhere you go you find these great people in the industry who are also from Le Cordon Bleu" said Iain Codona, Bachelor of Business International Restaurant Management graduate.

2025 marks Le Cordon Bleu's 130th anniversary of providing excellence in culinary and hospitality education, and a key part of this anniversary will be the celebration of our Le Cordon Bleu alumni, who serve as ambassadors for the institutes and provide testament to Le Cordon Bleu's ability to hone and nurture the talented future leaders in the culinary and hospitality world.

Le Cordon Bleu offers a large range of programmes from short courses, certificates and professional diplomas covering cuisine, pâtisserie, wine, nutrition and management, to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in culinary arts and hospitality management.

Le Cordon Bleu alumni network on Hosco : Commanderie des Cordons Bleus

To learn more about Le Cordon Bleu, please visit: Cordonbleu.edu

Media Contact

Margaret Warren, Le Cordon Bleu Inc, 1 347 363-3041, [email protected], https://www.cordonbleu.edu/usa/home/en

Abhishek Sharma, Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa, 1 613 236-2433 2396, [email protected]

SOURCE Le Cordon Bleu Inc