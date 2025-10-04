Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Million Man March

In honor of the 30th Anniversary of the historic Million Man March, we're hosting a special online screening of The Million Man March – The Untold Story followed by a dynamic discussion: How to Win the War on Hip Hop & Black Youth. Hosted by A-tone, the Hip Hop Historian and Enoch 7th Prophet, with special guests, this free virtual event is your chance to reflect, connect, and be part of the movement shaping our future.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of the 30th Anniversary of the historic Million Man March, the DC Ministry of Arts & Culture, Vanguard Television Studios, and Classic Hip Hop Nation will host a special online film screening of The Million Man March – The Untold Story.

Following the screening, there will be an engaging open discussion on the timely theme: How to Win the War on Hip Hop & Black Youth. The event will be hosted by A-tone, the Hip Hop Historian, and Enoch 7th Prophet, with special guests to be announced.

This virtual gathering invites community members, activists, artists, educators, and youth to reflect on the legacy of the Million Man March while addressing urgent cultural and social issues impacting Black youth today.

Registration is free, and all are welcome to join the conversation.

If you would like to support this important work, donations can be made here: https://gofund.me/8de78d20

For more information, please email: [email protected]

Event Date & Time:

October 18, 2025 — 7:30 pm

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84547070902?pwd=njyvLbgkSBpW5GKanM0vZTWADjWtA2.1

Meeting ID: 845 4707 0902

Passcode: MMM30

Media Contact

Anthony & Angela Muhammad, Vanguard Television Studios, 1 2405500190, [email protected]

