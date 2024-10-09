Celebrating the 3rd International Subscription Day on October 9: What to Know About the $3T Recurring Revenue Economy

"We're excited to enhance the attendee experience with new opportunities for networking and knowledge sharing, ultimately equipping businesses with the tools and connections they need to thrive in this dynamic market." Post this

The industry celebrates this milestone alongside the release of tickets for the upcoming SubSummit 2025. Set to take place in Dallas from May 28-30, SubSummit serves as the industry's premier event for learning about subscriptions and recurring revenue commerce. The annual meetup will proudly commemorate its 10th anniversary.

The 2025 event will feature 2,000+ attendees and 100+ industry-leading speakers, an immersive attendee experience, innovative sessions, and countless networking opportunities, making it the largest gathering focused on subscription, membership, and recurring revenue models. Attendees include direct-to-consumer and business-to-business companies, investors, students, professors, nonprofits and media interested in keeping a pulse on loyalty consumer trends.

"Our 10th SubSummit is not just a milestone for us, but for the entire recurring revenue industry," said Christopher George, CEO of SubSummit. "We're excited to enhance the attendee experience with new opportunities for networking and knowledge sharing, ultimately equipping businesses with the tools and connections they need to thrive in this dynamic market."

Attendees will also be the first to receive the 2025 State of Subscription Commerce Industry Outlook Annual Report, packed with fresh insights and data on subscription commerce trends. This exclusive release underlines the importance of SubSummit as the only gathering where industry professionals can gain access to the latest research and proprietary data that businesses need for growth in this ever-changing state of commerce.

"SubSummit facilitated great conversations and connections with amazing partners I wouldn't have found otherwise," said Darren Major, Voice of Customer at Harry's and 2024 speaker. "It's invaluable for expanding our business."

SubSummit is the largest event dedicated to the subscription, membership, and recurring revenue industry. It brings together the brightest minds and most innovative businesses for networking, learning, and celebrating the successes in the subscription space. Each year, we bring together 2,000+ executives and operators from established enterprises, direct-to-consumer startups, innovative tech companies, active investors and more. These pioneers come from across a broad range of industries, including e-commerce, media, publishing, retail, streaming, SaaS, digital, automotive and beyond.

