Celebrating the Arts at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan, Oklahoma

"What we love about Reining in the Arts is the vast and diverse talent from performers and artists right here in and around Duncan," said Leah Mulkey, CTHC executive director. "Reining in the Arts is a great opportunity for the community to gather and support all art forms."

Reining in the Arts will include instrumental performances, bands, solo performances, cowboy poetry, historical interpretations, dancers, and more.

RITA's art stroll will feature leatherwork, paintings, permanent jewelry, drawings, broken glass art, macrame and more.

Art stroll artists' pieces will be available for purchase. Their works include handcrafted jewelry, woodwork, paintings, pen and ink drawings, photography, sculptures, and more.

"We hope the community will be excited about the art and performances we will have," Mulkey said. "We encourage everyone to join us and support these wonderful artists."

Money's on the move food truck is set to be at the event and selling their products.

LaQuincey Reed, an accomplished sculptor will be teaching sculpting classes during the event. More information on these classes will be released soon.

"LaQuincey is a phenomenal artist, and we are so excited for him to share his sculpting knowledge and skills with our guests," Mulkey said.

Dave Young, a local kite maker, will be kite fighting throughout the day. Guests can visit with him about his kites and learn how to fly kites.

Reining in the Arts will be a day packed with entertainment and art of all kinds.

"Our lineup has a little something for everyone, which is why this is a great opportunity for our community to join together and immerse themselves in several art forms," Mulkey said. "We are honored to host our artists, performers, vendors, and guests."

Performers:

Ft. Sill's 77th Army Band

Jan Carroll (with her dulcimer)

Jack Tidwell

Lorne Lee (12 string guitarist)

Wallace Moore

Jay Snider (current State Poet Laureate)

Rick Billingsley and Melanie Lawrence

Blake Reynolds

Aspiring Attitudes

And more

Visual Artists:

Benny Delarosa, Patrick and Alissa Hemphill, Shirley King, John David Rule, Blue Moon Mosaics, Linked by Stevi, Mama's Macrame, Tressa Duvall, and Jenni Drake.

