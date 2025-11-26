Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Canadian IVF Pioneer Dr. Abraham Albert Yuzpe

Dr. Yuzpe has been a shoulder to stand on, a mentor, and an inspiration to so many of us in the field. Post this

A Pioneer in Fertility Medicine

After graduating with honours from the University of Western Ontario in 1964, Dr. Yuzpe began training in obstetrics & gynecology and concurrently served as a Fellow of the Medical Research Council of Canada. His early research focused on the pharmacology of clomiphene citrate and the purification of follicle-stimulating hormone—medications still foundational in infertility care. He remained an active clinical researcher throughout his career.

In August 1974, he published a landmark paper in The Journal of Reproductive Medicine introducing the concept of emergency contraception. The technique was truly innovative—simple, safe, effective, and profoundly impactful. The "Yuzpe method" became a pivotal milestone in advancing women's reproductive autonomy.

Throughout the 1970s, Dr. Yuzpe and his contemporaries were instrumental in introducing laparoscopic surgery to Canada. As an early adopter of a then-controversial technique, he helped establish the first Canadian training courses in laparoscopy, effectively teaching an entire generation of surgeons and offering Canadian women safer surgical options. Laparoscopy has since become the standard of care in gynecologic surgery.

Recognizing the revolutionary potential of in vitro fertilization (IVF), Dr. Yuzpe collaborated with Nobel Laureates Drs. Robert Edwards and Patrick Steptoe shortly after the world's first IVF birth. In 1982, he founded one of Canada's earliest IVF centres at the University of Western Ontario, bringing renewed hope to countless couples struggling with infertility. While he was not the first to perform IVF in Canada, Dr. Yuzpe was its most prolific and influential champion.

A Mentor, Visionary, and Advocate

Dr. Yuzpe went on to co-found three additional IVF clinics in Canada, including the first private clinic in Vancouver, where he was determined to make family building accessible to all. At a time when fertility treatment in British Columbia was restricted to married couples, he and co-founder Dr. Margo Fluker envisioned and opened a clinic that welcomed anyone wishing to create a family.

"Al and Margo vowed to make the clinic all-inclusive—welcoming and accessible to all those wanting to create a family, regardless of their gender, sexuality, or relationship status," recalls Wendy Baker, RN, Coordinator of the Donor Sperm Program at Olive Fertility, who has worked with Dr. Yuzpe since 1995.

Dr. Yuzpe was also an early and persistent advocate for public funding of IVF, championing this cause long before it was introduced in British Columbia earlier this year. He was a strong proponent of IVF safety—especially single-embryo transfer—well before it became standard practice.

"Beyond his contributions to the advancement of fertility treatment and women's health, Dr. Yuzpe has been a shoulder to stand on, a mentor, and an inspiration to so many of us in the field—and a compassionate, beloved doctor to the thousands of individuals and couples he helped to create a family," says Dr. Jason Hitkari, co-director and co-founder of Olive Fertility Centre.

A Legacy of Compassion and Excellence

Dr. Yuzpe was elected, appointed, or volunteered at the highest levels of every major organization in the field, including the Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society, the Society of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists of Canada, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, and the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists. He earned the title of Professor Emeritus at Western University in 1995 and Clinical Professor at the University of British Columbia in 2012. He advised numerous biomedical and pharmaceutical companies and served as a consultant to domestic and international organizations, including the Government of Canada, the U.S. Public Health Service, and the World Health Organization.

Above all, Dr. Yuzpe will be remembered for his compassion, generosity, humour, and larger-than-life spirit. His loss will be deeply felt by his loving family, his colleagues, his patients, and the global fertility community. He leaves behind a legacy of excellence, innovation, and humanity in reproductive medicine. Dr. Al Yuzpe truly loved his life's work.

Our deepest condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.

About Olive Fertility Centre

Olive Fertility Centre is one of Canada's leading fertility clinics, offering an award-winning IVF lab, personalized care teams, and innovative programs including specialized genetic testing and egg freezing.

Media Contact

Mairi Campbell, Mairi Campbell Communications, 1 7788855300, [email protected]

SOURCE Olive Fertility Centre