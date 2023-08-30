Celebrating the Remarkable Impact of the Isabella Santos Foundation in the Battle Against Pediatric Cancer

"With every contribution, we are one step closer to realizing Isabella's dreams and giving other children a fighting chance against cancer." Tweet this

Founded in 2007, the Isabella Santos Foundation was born from a mission to honor the memory of a brave little girl, Isabella Santos, who lost her life to neuroblastoma at just 7 years old. Isabella's dreams were simple yet poignant - to beat cancer, grow her hair, and live her dreams. While advancements in research and treatment did not come in time for Isabella, her legacy continues to inspire a fight against pediatric cancer, giving other children a chance at survival and a future filled with dreams.

The Role of the ISF in Advancing Cancer Research

Over the years, ISF has made significant strides in pediatric cancer research, with an investment of $7 million to date. This funding has been instrumental in expanding the scope of research and improving treatment options, particularly for rare pediatric cancers. As ISF approaches their second decade, the organization seeks to only grow. The last two years have witnessed record-breaking donations, including consecutive years of over $1 million donated to pediatric cancer research and family support.

ISF's Contributions: A Snapshot

Investment in Pediatric Cancer Research: $4,551,942

Donations to National Pediatric Cancer Trials & Studies: $1,953,635

Donations in Family Support: $718,625

One of ISF's most significant achievements is the launch of the Isabella Santos Rare & Solid Tumor Program in collaboration with Levine Cancer Institute. With a commitment to becoming a global hub for children with solid tumors and rare cancers, this program aims to provide cutting-edge treatments and compassionate care to young warriors from around the world.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support and generosity of the Isabella Santos Foundation," said Dr. Javier Oesterheld, Director of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology, and BMT at Levine Children's Hospital. "Their partnership has been vital in our efforts to expand research and clinical operations, allowing us to provide the best possible care to children in our community and beyond. Together, we are making a real difference in the fight against pediatric cancer."

ISF's investment of over $5 million in pediatric cancer research at Levine Children's Hospital has set the foundation for this groundbreaking program - the first in the nation. To date, this state-of-the-art program has attracted families from over 26 countries, seeking the best treatment options for their children.

Building on Impact and Growth

The work of ISF is far from over. The foundation is committed to continuing its support for the Rare and Solid Tumor Program at the Levine Children's Hospital, with plans to donate an additional $1 million in 2023 to complete the program.

Furthermore, the ISF is expanding its reach by establishing the inaugural Lake Norman Three Wish Society Giving Chapter. This new chapter aims to join forces with the existing Charlotte Chapter to deepen the impact of the foundation's mission and bring innovative treatment options to the local community. Additional Giving Chapters will be launched in the months and years ahead.

"We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved in the past 16 years, but our work is not done," said Erin Santos, Founder of the Isabella Santos Foundation and Isabella's mom. "We are committed to building on our success and making an even greater impact in the fight against pediatric cancer. With the support of the Charlotte community and the business community, we can continue to change outcomes and provide hope to children and families facing this unimaginable challenge. With every contribution, we are one step closer to realizing Isabella's dreams and giving other children a fighting chance against cancer."

As part of their ongoing efforts, the ISF is launching the inaugural Ballantyne Brunch Festival in partnership with The Amp Ballantyne. This event, scheduled for Saturday, October 7, 2023, will feature numerous live bands, a pickleball tournament, brunch bites, specialty drinks and family-friendly activities, while bringing together supporters, advocates, and survivors to raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research.

ISF extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Charlotte community for their unwavering support throughout the years. From the very beginning, the community has stood by their side, offering encouragement, resources, and a sense of belonging. It is through this collective effort that ISF has been able to achieve its remarkable accomplishments and inspire hope in the lives of countless children and families.

To learn more about the Isabella Santos Foundation, their impactful work, and how you can get involved, visit their website at www.isabellasantosfoundation.org.

About the Isabella Santos Foundation

Established in 2007, The Isabella Santos Foundation (ISF) is dedicated to eradicating pediatric cancer's devastating impact, while honoring the legacy of Isabella Santos, a courageous neuroblastoma fighter. Collaborating with medical institutions, we drive innovative research to pioneer new treatments and enhance young cancer patients' lives.

Over sixteen years, ISF has contributed $7 million to expand research and treatment and support affected families. Partnering with Atrium Health and Levine Children's Hospital, ISF funded clinical trials, developmental therapeutics, and a top-tier MIBG therapy suite—one of 20 nationwide. In 2020, the Isabella Santos Rare & Solid Tumor Program launched with Levine Cancer Institute, aspiring to be a global hub for children with solid tumors and rare cancers.

Originating from one girl's mission, and carried forward by her loving mom and the support of the Charlotte community, ISF's impact thrives and its ability to transform lives will endure for generations. Join our commitment to bring hope, healing, and progress to young warriors and their families.

Media Contact

Anna Stallmann, Anna Stallmann Communications, 1 708-476-1258, [email protected]

SOURCE Isabella Santos Foundation