Celebrating Trailblazer Carole Peaks Cheatam During Black History Month: A Beacon of Service and Advocacy in the Atlanta Chapter of Women of Global Change

"Carole Peaks Cheatam embodies the spirit of Women of Global Change, demonstrating how passion and perseverance can truly make a difference. She is a beacon of hope and empowerment." - Dr. Dame Shellie Hunt, Founder of Women of Global Change

With an impressive career that transcends retirement, Carole Peaks Cheatam has become a visionary in the financial services industry, focusing on educating Middle American families about financial literacy and the creation of generational wealth. Her multifaceted career has spanned law, real estate investment, and consultancy, enriched by her role as a military spouse where she immersed herself in diverse community, church, and political activities.

As a collaborative author of "Insider Tips, 100 Innovative Ways to Increase Profits," Carole has shared her vast knowledge on financial growth and business success. Her dedication to empowering women is evident in her life coaching initiative, Re-Discovering You, which inspires women to rediscover and pursue their dreams and talents.

Carole's lifelong commitment to activism and community service began in New Jersey and has continued with vigor through her work in various community activities, notably in promoting civic engagement and the power of the vote. Under her leadership, the Women of Global Change Atlanta Chapter has expanded its mission to include comprehensive community support services such as food drives, clothing collections, and financial literacy workshops, demonstrating a profound commitment to uplifting those in need.

An advocate for financial security through her work with the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, and a member of Forbes Black and Higher Heights for America, Carole continues to champion African American women's political endeavors and financial stability for families.

A Multifaceted Life of Impact

Approaching the milestone of 80, Carole Peaks Cheatam remains a vibrant force for change, embodying the belief that life's potential for greatness knows no age limit. Her diverse roles as a mother, grandmother, accomplished cook, networking enthusiast, and voracious reader showcase a life lived with passion and purpose.

Honoring a Legacy

As we commemorate Black History Month, the Women of Global Change celebrates Carole Peaks Cheatam for her indomitable spirit, resilience, and unwavering dedication to fostering positive change. Her legacy serves as an inspiration, reminding us of the power of service, advocacy, and the pursuit of equity and empowerment for all.

"Mindset is everything! Dare to dream it...then go do it!" - Carole Peaks Cheatam

About Women of Global Change:

The Women of Global Change is an international organization dedicated to creating positive change in communities around the world through leadership, service, and professional development. Through its chapters and members, WGC engages in humanitarian projects, educational platforms, and social impact initiatives, embodying a commitment to global progress and the empowerment of women. WGC has received 5 Presidential Service Awards for their service nationally to help others.

