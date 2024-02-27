Celebrating Trailblazer Carole Peaks Cheatam During Black History Month: A Beacon of Service and Advocacy in the Atlanta Chapter of Women of Global Change

The Women of Global Change celebrates Carole Peaks Cheatam, the President of its Atlanta Chapter, during Black History Month for her exceptional contributions and leadership. Carole, a visionary in the financial services industry, has dedicated her career to educating families on financial literacy and creating generational wealth. Her background spans law, real estate, and consultancy, enriched by her involvement in community, church, and political activities as a military spouse. Carole's commitment to empowering women and community service is evident through her life coaching initiative, Re-Discovering You, and her leadership in expanding the Atlanta Chapter's mission to support local communities through various service projects.
ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the spirit of Black History Month, the Women of Global Change honors the extraordinary achievements and service of Carole Peaks Cheatam, the esteemed President of its Atlanta Chapter. Carole's remarkable journey and contributions spotlight the pivotal role Black women play in enriching and advancing our communities. Check out WGC Atlanta Here.
Carole Peaks Cheatam: A Legacy of Leadership, Financial Empowerment, and Community Service
With an impressive career that transcends retirement, Carole Peaks Cheatam has become a visionary in the financial services industry, focusing on educating Middle American families about financial literacy and the creation of generational wealth. Her multifaceted career has spanned law, real estate investment, and consultancy, enriched by her role as a military spouse where she immersed herself in diverse community, church, and political activities.
As a collaborative author of "Insider Tips, 100 Innovative Ways to Increase Profits," Carole has shared her vast knowledge on financial growth and business success. Her dedication to empowering women is evident in her life coaching initiative, Re-Discovering You, which inspires women to rediscover and pursue their dreams and talents.
Carole's lifelong commitment to activism and community service began in New Jersey and has continued with vigor through her work in various community activities, notably in promoting civic engagement and the power of the vote. Under her leadership, the Women of Global Change Atlanta Chapter has expanded its mission to include comprehensive community support services such as food drives, clothing collections, and financial literacy workshops, demonstrating a profound commitment to uplifting those in need.
An advocate for financial security through her work with the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, and a member of Forbes Black and Higher Heights for America, Carole continues to champion African American women's political endeavors and financial stability for families.
A Multifaceted Life of Impact
Approaching the milestone of 80, Carole Peaks Cheatam remains a vibrant force for change, embodying the belief that life's potential for greatness knows no age limit. Her diverse roles as a mother, grandmother, accomplished cook, networking enthusiast, and voracious reader showcase a life lived with passion and purpose.
Honoring a Legacy
As we commemorate Black History Month, the Women of Global Change celebrates Carole Peaks Cheatam for her indomitable spirit, resilience, and unwavering dedication to fostering positive change. Her legacy serves as an inspiration, reminding us of the power of service, advocacy, and the pursuit of equity and empowerment for all.
"Mindset is everything! Dare to dream it...then go do it!" - Carole Peaks Cheatam
About Women of Global Change:
The Women of Global Change is an international organization dedicated to creating positive change in communities around the world through leadership, service, and professional development. Through its chapters and members, WGC engages in humanitarian projects, educational platforms, and social impact initiatives, embodying a commitment to global progress and the empowerment of women. WGC has received 5 Presidential Service Awards for their service nationally to help others.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Frederick, JD, The Women of Global Change, 1-949-273-8788, [email protected], www.womenofglobalchange.com
SOURCE The Women of Global Change
