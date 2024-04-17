Celebration of the 500th Anniversary of Giovanni da Verrazzano by Italian American Leadership Forum

"This Verrazzano Quincentenary provides us all as Italian Americans and those who know the history of the famous explorer, with a great opportunity to come together and salute such a historic event. It will be a time to remind our youth, especially, of the 'Spirit of Discovery' and its importance." Post this

Michael G. Polo, chair of the IALF, commented recently: "This Verrazzano Quincentenary provides us all as Italian Americans and those who know the history of the famous explorer with a great opportunity to come together and salute such a historic event. It will be a time to remind our youth, especially, of the 'Spirit of Discovery' and its importance."

Giovanni da Verrazzano hailed from Florence and lived from 1485 and 1528. He is best known for being the first European to explore the Atlantic coast of North America between the Carolinas and Newfoundland. Among his honors is the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which opened in 1964, and spans a tidal straight that connects New York Harbor and the Atlantic Ocean, connecting Brooklyn to Staten Island.

Various organizations were invited to register their respective programs, tributes and salutations of the historic event of April 17, 1542. For a list of events submitted and to submit your own, visit the event page on our website here: https://www.ialforum.org/verrazzano/.

The Italian American Leadership Forum (IALF) is an association of major Italian American organizations representing the needs of an estimated 18 million Americans of Italian heritage. IALF serves as a mechanism to discuss, debate and act on the most important public policy issues facing our community. The IALF is a coordinative body, that encourages, supports and assists the membership to build consensus and advance our shared goals. Learn more and apply to join as an associate organization on IALF's website: IALForum.org.

