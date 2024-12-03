Celebration Time: Square 9 Recognized with Multiple Major Awards in 2024 from Gartner Digital Markets

We're incredibly grateful for the overwhelmingly positive feedback from solution buyers across the market. Providing immense value to each and every customer is a core tenant of our business, and we're proud to see the results. Post this

"We're incredibly grateful for the overwhelmingly positive feedback from solution buyers across the market," Says Stephen Young, Square 9 President and CEO. "Providing immense value to each and every customer is a core tenant of our business, and we're proud to see the results."

Among the customer feedback that fueled Square 9 recognition are the following:

"They have been fantastic each time I have had to interact with them. Very helpful & very professional."

"It has saved us a lot of time with document imaging, we scan close to 300 documents daily so OCR has been a great tool for reading the documents."

"Customer service is exceptional. Response time combined with the depth and breadth of knowledge by support is amazing."

Looking Ahead

While 2024 has been a remarkable year for Square 9, we remain committed to continuous growth. As 2025 approaches, we remain committed to enhancing Square 9's services to meet evolving needs. We're excited about the opportunities ahead, including our future achievements alongside our users.

Square 9 Softworks is the industry-leading provider of AI-powered intelligent information management solutions that take the paper out of work and make it easier to get things done! With digital workflows that automate many aspects of how you work today, Square 9 makes it easy by extracting information from scans or PDFs, storing documents in searchable archives, and building digital twins of your current processes through graphic workflows. For more information, please visit http://www.square-9.com.

