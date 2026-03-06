Celebrities Turn Out For Star-Studded Poker Night At IT Creations Tech Summit 2026 To Show Support For YMCA Of Los Angeles

IT Creations Tech Summit 2026 concluded in spectacular fashion as celebrities, tech innovators, and business leaders gathered for a high-profile Poker Night spotlighting the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles — blending philanthropy, entertainment, and innovation into one unforgettable evening.

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The star-powered event welcomed notable guests including Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, AJ McLean, Metta World Peace, Joanna Krupa, Corey Feldman, and a variety of talent from entertainment and sports, all taking their seats at the poker tables to bring attention to YMCA programs that serve youth and families across Los Angeles. The atmosphere was electric as the worlds of entertainment and technology united for a powerful cause.

The evening's entertainment opened with the soulful stylings of UK-based singer-songwriter Sonna Rele, whose powerful vocals set an inspiring tone for the night. As the final hands were played, guests were treated to a surprise performance by Robin Thicke, who brought everyone to their feet with a dynamic, high-energy set that closed out the evening on a celebratory high note.

The Celebrity Poker Night was produced by Co-Star Entertainment, who returned this year to produce the highly anticipated evening following last year's successful debut. Produced by Los Angeles-based Capture Studio Group, the IT Creations Tech Summit series continues to set the standard for immersive, cross-industry events that merge innovation, influence, and social responsibility.

The evening was made possible through the generous support of leading industry sponsors including AMD, TrueNAS, Giga Computing, Schneider Electric, Kingston Technology, EATON, AXIOM, VERITIV and Core Foundry Labs — companies committed to advancing technology while investing in meaningful community impact.

"This event reflects what's possible when the tech community comes together with purpose," said Alex Gorban, CEO of IT Creations. "Innovation doesn't just happen inside data centers and boardrooms — it happens when leaders unite to support the communities we live and work in. Seeing the entertainment, business, and technology sectors rally around the YMCA's mission is both inspiring and a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility."

The IT Creations Tech Summit 2026 once again demonstrated the power of collaboration — uniting innovation, celebrity influence, and corporate leadership to create meaningful impact throughout Los Angeles.

