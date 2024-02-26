Celebrity Dentist Creates The "Skilling Filling" To Honor Legendary WGN Meteorologist, Tom Skilling

Tom Skilling has a sandwich, a snow plow, even a beer named after him as he winds down his legendary career. But thanks to Naperville Dentist, Dr. Chiann Fan Gibson, Skilling now add a dental "Skilling Filling" procedure to his name list. When asked, Skilling said, "Well now my life is complete. Forget the sandwich and beer. Now I have a dental procedure bearing my name - the "Skilling Filling!! I love it!!!
NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrity dentist, Dr. Chiann Fan Gibson of Naperville Illinois announced that she has created the "Skilling Filling" in honor of legendary Chicago weatherman, Tom Skilling, who retires after a 50 year career on Wednesday February 28th.
Dr. Gibson is the past President of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and Official Dentist of the Miss Universe Pageant. Dr. Chiann Gibson's office walls are filled with celebrity patients and pageant winners. Dr. Chiann Gibson herself was Mrs. United States 2005. But now, Dr. Chiann Gibson's wall will have a new addition category, the "Skilling Filling" smile makeover. When asked what exactly a Skilling Filling is, Gibson answered:
- A Skilling Filling embraces all the qualities of Tom Skilling's world.
- A Skilling Filing is weather resistant and able to shelter icy drinks and scorching hot cheeses without flooding pain..
- A Skilling Filling is as strong as gale force winds yet as soothing as a soft summer breeze.
- A Skilling Filling stands the test of time like Skilling himself - never breakdown or leak around the edges.
- A Skilling Filling smile makeover brightens even the darkest nights like Tom Skilling's done every morning when we click on the news and weather report.
- Tom Skilling has found his way into our hearts with wisdom (not the tooth) and deep rooted (not the tooth) midwest hospitality. That's what a Skilling Filling smile makeover is all about.
Gibson continued, "The next time you walk into my Smiles By Dr. Gibson office, beginning March 1st, we only perform "Skilling Filling" smile makeovers to honor the man who put smiles on our faces for generations. And when you look in the mirror to see your Skilling Filling new smile, you can't help but smile back and say, 'Thanks for the memories Tom Skilling...you will be missed.'"
For more information on the Skilling Filling and Dr. Chiann Gibson, contact us at [email protected] or 702-843-5000 for further updates and info.
Media Contact
James Gibson, Big Talk Media, 1 702-832-5000, [email protected], www.drchi.org
SOURCE Dr. Chiann Fan Gibson
Share this article