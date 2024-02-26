Celebrity Dentist Creates The "Skilling Filling" To Honor Legendary WGN Meteorologist, Tom Skilling

Tom Skilling has a sandwich, a snow plow, even a beer named after him as he winds down his legendary career. But thanks to Naperville Dentist, Dr. Chiann Fan Gibson, Skilling now add a dental "Skilling Filling" procedure to his name list. When asked, Skilling said, "Well now my life is complete. Forget the sandwich and beer. Now I have a dental procedure bearing my name - the "Skilling Filling!! I love it!!!

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrity dentist, Dr. Chiann Fan Gibson of Naperville Illinois announced that she has created the "Skilling Filling" in honor of legendary Chicago weatherman, Tom Skilling, who retires after a 50 year career on Wednesday February 28th.