CELEBRITY DESIGNER RICK PALLACK Hollywood's Leading Man

- Celebrity Designer Rick Pallack created the REAGAN movie wardrobe for Mr. Dennis Quaid starring as President Ronald Reagan.
- Pallack's feature film Collaboration was Designing and re-creating Reagan's Presidential Custom Bespoke wardrobe and 3 decades of wardrobe for filming.
- 7 United States Presidents have worn Pallack Designs and countless movie Presidents.
- The RICK PALLACK Studio Wardrobe Dept. (TM) Designs wardrobe for the Leading Men for every major Hollywood Studio, network and streaming service.
- The "Wardrobe Designed By RICK PALLACK" screen credit is featured on movies and television on The Olympic Games, L.A. Lakers, L. A. Kings, Disney, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, MGM, Fox, Emmy Awards, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, HBO, MTV, VH1, Netflix, and Entertainment Tonight.
- Pallack Formalwear and Evening Collections are featured on the Academy Awards, Grammys, Golden Globes, Emmy Awards and at the Cannes Film Festival.
- 15 Pallack Iconic Exclusive Designs are featured on permanent exhibit in the Los Angeles Grammy Museum.
- The RICK PALLACK COLLECTION features Exclusive Designer Luxury Collections for Weddings, Formalwear, Evening wear, Tuxedos, Dinner Jackets, Suits and Accessories. They have Designated the weddings for the L.A. Lakers, the Kennedy Family, the Disney's, the Presley's, the Brando's, the Jenners, the Jackson's, the Groom to Elizabeth Taylor and European Royal Weddings.
- At RICKPALLACKSHOP.COM are Exclusive Ready To Wear Collections and Made To Order Collections including Formalwear, Wedding, Evening Wear, Tuxedos, Dinner Jackets, Suits, Sports Jackets, R P Sport, R P Malibu Beach, R P Luxury Sport, Robes, Pajamas, Footwear, Country Club, Golf, Tennis and Accessories.
- At RICKPALLACK.COM / World Of R P Heritage features the rich Brand and Company Heritage.
- RICK PALLACK COLLECTIONS are available in Ready To Wear, Custom Bespoke and Made To Measure.
- PALLACK DESIGNS also feature Collections in Designer Uniforms, Corporate Attire, Image Wear and Branded products for all industries.
- For information, personal service and ordering please contact [email protected] or telephone 818 789 7000
