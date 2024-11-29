Celebrity Hairstylist Joseph Paris Shares Intimate Glimpse into the World of Frank Sinatra in New Memoir, "HAIRMAN OF THE BOARD"

Calling all Sinatra fans! Hairman of the Board isn't just another bio of everyone's favorite crooner, it's an intimate, poignant peek behind the curtain at a global superstar brought to us by an insider whose own story could be a movie itself! -Terence Winter (Boardwalk Empire / Sopranos) Post this

Buckle up for a whirlwind adventure with "HAIRMAN OF THE BOARD," a captivating new memoir by Joseph Paris, longtime friend and personal hairstylist to the legendary Frank Sinatra. This is not your typical Sinatra biography; it's a front-row seat to the Chairman of the Board's world, told through the eyes of the man who witnessed it all.

From the bustling streets of Brooklyn to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, Paris's journey is a testament to the power of reinvention. After escaping his family's butcher shop, he transformed himself into Joseph Paris, the sought-after celebrity hairstylist. A chance encounter with Sinatra in 1965 catapulted him into the inner circle of the iconic singer, where he remained a trusted confidant for decades.

"HAIRMAN OF THE BOARD" offers a unique and intimate perspective on Sinatra's life, revealing his complexities, his moods, and his undeniable charisma.

Paris recounts:

-Behind-the-scenes moments: Witness a moody Sinatra on the set of his final film, "First Deadly Sin."

-Rat Pack shenanigans: Experience the high-flying Vegas antics and exclusive hangouts at Jilly's with Sinatra's legendary crew.

-Global escapades: Travel the world with Sinatra, from his Palm Springs home to international performances.

Unexpected encounters: Meet Elvis Presley, the King of Morocco (who also became a client!), and a constellation of Hollywood legends and music icons.

-Filled with never-before-seen photos and captivating anecdotes, "HAIRMAN OF THE BOARD" is a must-read for Sinatra fans and anyone who loves a good adventure story. Paris's memoir proves that sometimes, the most extraordinary journeys begin with a simple comb.

"HAIRMAN OF THE BOARD" is available now at Amazon: https://amzn.to/41anhWp

More about Joseph Paris here: https://hairmanoftheboard.com/

Media Contact

Tom La Vecchia, X Factor Media, 9085911490, [email protected], https://hairmanoftheboard.com/

SOURCE Joseph Paris