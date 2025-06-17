Celebrity Homes: Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Bought America's Coolest Home: the Razor House

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

Built in 2007, the Razor House extends several stories below the original surface so that each roof forms a terrace to the adjacent upper floor. The center of the structure is essentially hollowed out creating a perimeter house wrapped around an open courtyard which allows daylight, moonlight and stunning views. The main house has 10,240 square feet of living space, including two master suites, two additional bedrooms, six baths, two steam rooms/showers, a gym, roof-top spa and built-in outdoor BBQ. The master-suite baths include showers and freestanding tubs as well as closets. The detached multi-leveled guest house has 1,301 square feet and includes two bedrooms and two baths, each having separate entry points on different levels.

Luxury finishes and special touches include travertine-stone floors that run continuously from interior to exterior, walnut flooring in the library and on the family-room ceiling and suede-wrapped walls in the primary master suite. The library contains a custom Ralph Lauren glass-and-stainless pool table. Both the main kitchen and service kitchen are furnished with Gaggenau, Miele, Subzero and Hoshizaki in multiples to cover large-scale entertaining, while a computer room houses all of the homes integration and automation systems. A subterranean garage houses four cars, and a glass elevator operates from the garage level all the way to the home's rooftop terrace. Entertainment includes a state-of-the-art theater and a 5,100-cubic-foot-infinity swimming pool that visually blends in with the ocean, and private access to Black's Beach.

One of California's most picturesque locations on the Pacific Coast, La Jolla is known for its beautiful beaches, ocean views, and whale watching. It is part of the San Diego metro area, home to the Torrey Pines Golf Course, Scripps Park, and Del Mar Racetrack.

