Celebrity Homes: An Equestrian Estate Once Owned by Will Rogers and Michelle Pfeiffer Just Sold

An equestrian estate built for the Golden Age star has just sold for $14.044 million. Close to the beach that bears his name, the stunning compound boasts 3.3 acres and five separate structures: the main house, a staff house, a pool house, stables that housed Will's horses and have now been converted into a gym, and a brand new guest house. Michelle Pfeiffer, one of Hollywood's highest-paid actresses of the 1990s who, like Rogers, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, owned the estate in the 1980s. The most recent owners expanded the home and reimagined the look with the help of famed interior designer Michael S. Smith, who did the 2010 remodel of Barack Obama's Oval Office.

The historic main house sports a 6,250-square-foot floor plan with high ceilings and rustic wood beams. Bright white walls contrast with dark hardwood floors and accents. Walls of glass offer stunning garden views and lots of natural light. The rustic country kitchen opens to a romantic dining room and the enchanting two-level library, while the expansive primary suite includes a spa-inspired, en-suite bath and its own patio.

The main house is just the beginning: the staff house is a one-bed, one-bath brick unit with 446 square feet; the two-story guest house is a spacious 1,200-square-foot new construction; the pool house is over 1,000 square feet with a bathroom and spa; and the free-standing gym is over 800 square feet.

A rare gem with a large lot in Pacific Palisades, the park-like grounds still have space for horses. Meandering paths wind through enchanting gardens, offering a peaceful atmosphere just moments away from everything the city has to offer. A full-size pool and several covered patios make the compound an ideal summer sanctuary.

Pacific Palisades is a secluded, upscale neighborhood on LA's Westside, consisting of a strip of prime surf beach and the rolling hills above it. A close-knit community with a small-town feel, it is rarely visited by tourists and has become a haven for celebrities. A few illustrious residents include Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg, and Matt Damon.

