Celebrity Homes: An Equestrian Estate Once Owned by Will Rogers and Michelle Pfeiffer Just Sold

Hollywood's highest-paid actor of the 1930s, Will Rogers performed in 50 silent films, 21 "talkies" and wrote over 4,000 syndicated newspaper columns. A Pacific Palisades home that was built for him and later owned by Michelle Pfeiffer just sold for $14.044 million. The home is featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Hollywood's highest-paid actor of the 1930s, Will Rogers got his start on vaudeville before venturing into film. He would go on to make 50 silent films, 21 "talkies" and over 4,000 syndicated newspaper columns. A citizen of the Cherokee Nation, the comedian was famous for his folksy style that allowed him to poke fun at gangsters, politicians, and the controversial issues of his day without offending the audience. His most well-known aphorism was, "I never met a man I didn't like." In 1926, he was made mayor of Beverly Hills, a largely ceremonial position that allowed him to further joke about "do-nothing politicians" and mounted a satirical campaign for president in 1928. Celebrated as a roper and rider, Rogers was also an aviation enthusiast who helped to popularize commercial air service. He died in 1935 when his two-man plane crashed in Alaska.
An equestrian estate built for the Golden Age star has just sold for $14.044 million. Close to the beach that bears his name, the stunning compound boasts 3.3 acres and five separate structures: the main house, a staff house, a pool house, stables that housed Will's horses and have now been converted into a gym, and a brand new guest house. Michelle Pfeiffer, one of Hollywood's highest-paid actresses of the 1990s who, like Rogers, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, owned the estate in the 1980s. The most recent owners expanded the home and reimagined the look with the help of famed interior designer Michael S. Smith, who did the 2010 remodel of Barack Obama's Oval Office.
The historic main house sports a 6,250-square-foot floor plan with high ceilings and rustic wood beams. Bright white walls contrast with dark hardwood floors and accents. Walls of glass offer stunning garden views and lots of natural light. The rustic country kitchen opens to a romantic dining room and the enchanting two-level library, while the expansive primary suite includes a spa-inspired, en-suite bath and its own patio.
The main house is just the beginning: the staff house is a one-bed, one-bath brick unit with 446 square feet; the two-story guest house is a spacious 1,200-square-foot new construction; the pool house is over 1,000 square feet with a bathroom and spa; and the free-standing gym is over 800 square feet.
A rare gem with a large lot in Pacific Palisades, the park-like grounds still have space for horses. Meandering paths wind through enchanting gardens, offering a peaceful atmosphere just moments away from everything the city has to offer. A full-size pool and several covered patios make the compound an ideal summer sanctuary.
Pacific Palisades is a secluded, upscale neighborhood on LA's Westside, consisting of a strip of prime surf beach and the rolling hills above it. A close-knit community with a small-town feel, it is rarely visited by tourists and has become a haven for celebrities. A few illustrious residents include Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg, and Matt Damon.
