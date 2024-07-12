Celebrity Homes: Annie Leibovitz's Picture-Perfect California Hideaway Is For Sale

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

Leibovitz is renowned for her intimate portraits of celebrities for 'Rolling Stone,' 'Vanity Fair,' and 'Vogue.' She did Mick Jagger, Adele, Linda Ronstadt, Queen Elizabeth II, Bruce Springsteen, The Blues Brothers, and the Barack Obama family. Her snapshot of John Lennon wrapped around Yoko Ono, taken just a few hours before his death, is one of 'Rolling Stone's' most famous cover images. And her photos of Miley Cyrus marked a turning point in the young singer's career. Declared a Living Legend by the Library of Congress, Annie is the first woman to have a feature exhibition at Washington's National Portrait Gallery. Born in Connecticut and based in New York, the self-described 'California person' purchased a 65-acre home and farm, known as The Hideaway, in Bolinas, California in 2019, hoping to spend more time on the West Coast, where she had majored in photography at the San Francisco Art Institute. But with her three children on the East Coast, Annie has decided to list the property for sale at $8.9 million.

With her new property dating back to the 1800s, Leibovitz spent over $2 million on improvements, which included several structures: a home with four bedrooms, a guest house, a caretaker's residence, and a converted garage. A previous owner, Hardly Strictly Blue Grass founder Warren Hellman, added a recording studio and a performance venue with a banquet hall to the property. An equestrian's dream, the complex has impressive horse facilities, including a 100' x 200' covered riding arena and a top-of-the-line, seven-stall barn with exposed beams and an attached office. Spectacular rolling hills and verdant pastures provide fodder for horses, cattle, or other livestock. Last but definitely not least: gorgeous views of Bolinas Lagoon, Stinson Beach, Mount Tamalpais, the Pacific Ocean, San Francisco, and the surrounding countryside add even more allure to the picture.

What might be described as the perfect California location on Bolinas Bay, Bolinas has a small-town atmosphere but is only an hour's drive north to San Francisco. Known for its reclusive residents, Bolinas is only accessible via unmarked roads. The Hideaway is close to bird and seal sanctuaries, botanical gardens, great spots for kayaking and surfing, and the charming Bolinas and Stinson Beach towns. Almare Falls, one of only two beach waterfalls in the continental United States, is accessible via the California Coastal Trail. Other celebrities hiding away in this uniquely beautiful, secluded area include director Joel Coen, actress Frances McDormand, chef and restaurateur Alice Waters, and Third-Eye Blind frontman Stephan Jenkins.

The listing is held by Alexander Fromm Lurie at Compass.

