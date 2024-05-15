Celebrity Homes: Boxing-Superstar Oscar De La Hoya Has Listed His Spectacular Las Vegas Home For $20 Million

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

The privately gated property on a cul-de-sac set in the foothills of the McCullough Mountains has everything a retired 11-time world boxing champion could want, including a gym, trophy room, golf simulator, wine room, wet bar, hair salon, butler's kitchen and huge sliding glass walls adding mountain and city views to the Strip views. There are a total of five bedrooms, seven full baths and three fireplaces. The home's exterior measures in at 2,409 square feet, with water features that rival some of the Las Vegas casinos, an infinity pool and lap pool, an outdoor living room and kitchen, fire lounges, spa bath, an outdoor shower and a private garden lanai.

Born and raised in East Los Angeles, Oscar's parents moved from Mexico to the United States before Oscar was born in 1973. A child of a longtime boxing family including his grandfather, father and brother, Oscar began boxing at age six, won a national Junior Olympic title at age 15, Golden Gloves title in 1990, and an Olympic gold medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona just a few months after he graduated from high school.

After he turned pro, Oscar's outgoing personality and 11 world boxing titles in six weight classes earned him the nickname "Golden Boy." A few years before he retired, De La Hoya founded Golden Boy Productions, which became one of the world's most successful sports promotion companies. He has a net worth of about $200 million.

Las Vegas has become the hotspot home for many celebrities and athletes, including Celine Dion, Mark Wahlberg, David Copperfield, Steve Wynn, Wayne Newton, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Mike Tyson.

Zar Zanganeh of The Agency Las Vegas has the listing.

