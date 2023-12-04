Celebrity Homes: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's New Orleans Home For Sale

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

In 2006, Brad and Angelina purchased a historic home in New Orleans' French Quarter to serve as a base for their Make it Right Foundation, devoted to the environmentally friendly rebuilding of homes damaged by Hurricane Katrina. Sold when the couple split up, the mansion is on the market again, this time available at auction with a starting bid of $1 million.

Built in 1828, the 7,703-square-foot mansion has a rich history, including serving as the studio for Cosimo Matassa, who recorded Fats Domino, Little Richard, and Ray Charles among many other rock and R&B greats. It was also owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. Carefully restored in 2017, the home retains its nineteenth-century Parisian charm but has been brought up to the latest modern standards.

Occupying over 36 feet of French Quarter sidewalk, the mansion is equipped with a gated, carriage-style driveway lit by gas lamps. French doors open onto a stylish foyer with harlequin tile floors. A marble fireplace anchors the stunning formal living room, connected to the formal dining room with Venetian plaster walls and the front balcony with a set of double French doors. The gourmet chef's kitchen features a Viking stove, two ovens, a wine cooler, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a butcher's block island, marble counters, and a pantry with windowed drawers. A gorgeous white marble fireplace completes the owner's suite, featuring crystal chandeliers, antique sconces, a spacious marble bathroom, and its own balcony. The home offers an additional four guest bedrooms, plus a stand-alone three-story guest house with a beautiful spiral staircase, a full kitchen, and a gym. Multiple balconies overlook the French Quarter skyline and the peaceful inner courtyard, which offers a fountain, a pool, and meticulous landscaping.

New Orleans' vibrant French Quarter is the city's oldest neighborhood and its historic heart. Known for brightly-colored buildings and cast iron railings, the district as a whole has been designated as a National Historic Landmark. Brangelina's former home is only steps away from the vibrant French Market with its world-class restaurants, and a stone's throw from the lively bars and Cajun eateries of Bourbon Street. Other celebrities with homes in New Orleans include Lil Wayne, Emeril Lagasse, Nick Cage, John Goodman, and Sandra Bullock.

The auction will be held by Interluxe Auctions.

