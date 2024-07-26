Celebrity Homes: Burt Reynolds' Fabulous North Carolina Mountain Home Has Sold

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

While he was filming 'Deliverance' in North Carolina, Burt fell in love with the tranquil beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains. With his then-wife, actress Loni Anderson, Reynolds purchased a home in Highlands, North Carolina. Built by Frank Lloyd Wright protege Jim Fox, Burt's former home just sold for $2.9 million.

Not the typical log cabin home that is common to the mountains, Burt's modern-style home is as interesting and unique as Burt's life was. Blending seamlessly into the surrounding mountainscape and fully embodying the principles of organic architecture, the centerpiece of the home is a wraparound porch with huge mountain views and intricate woodwork. Inside, the home continues the natural materials theme, with one-of-a-kind wooden walls incorporating tree trunks and unique angles. The sunken living room with a natural stone fireplace exudes a rustic charm that once hosted Hollywood stars such as Sally Field and James Garner. Downstairs, a gorgeous stone bathroom was built personally by Loni for Burt. Once asked about the home, Reynolds had this to say: "I own about fourteen houses. Whenever I am asked which one is my favorite, without a moment's hesitation I always say my house in the mountains."

The home was built in 1972 - the same year 'Deliverance' was made. The home's current owners had the property for 23 years, enhancing the home in line with its original vision. A recent remodel expanded the terrace, adding a large stone fireplace, an in-ground heated plunge pool/hot tub and waterfall, a serving bar, and both sitting and dining areas. Other features of the home include a wine cellar and a pool table room.

Recently named 'Travel and Leisure Magazine's' Best Small Mountain Town, Highlands has only about 1,000 residents. It is located within the Nantahala National Forest, renowned for its waterfalls and stunning fall foliage. Driving distance from Nashville, Charleston, and Charlotte, it serves as a summer getaway destination and is home to some of the top-rated resorts in the southern US. And Burt wasn't the only Hollywood star to fall in love with the area: Steve Martin, Stephen King, and Nicole Kidman are just a few A-listers with nearby homes.

