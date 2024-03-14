Celebrity Homes: Freddie Mercury's London Home & Rod Stewart's Los Angeles Home Are For Sale

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

Garden Lodge is a stunning Neo-Georgian mansion which served as Mercury's country house in London's upscale Kensington neighborhood, a sanctuary from his high-intensity life on tour. Garden Lodge's centerpiece is a two-story drawing room, which once housed the grand piano on which Mercury composed his signature hit, "Bohemian Rhapsody." French doors lead from the Japanese sitting room to the beautiful gardens. Every room of the house is infused with Mercury's vibrant personality, with design choices made personally by the artist, including citrus-toned yellow walls in the intimate dining room and floor-to-ceiling mirrors in the lavish dressing room that once housed his extensive collection of stage costumes.

Kensington is an upscale London neighborhood known for its stately Victorian homes. Nearby options for entertainment include the Natural History Museum, the Design Museum, Kensington Palace, and Kensington Gardens. The chic boutiques on Kensington High Street and star-studded concerts at Royal Albert Hall are both within walking distance. Popular with celebrities, the neighborhood's notable residents include Eric Clapton, Stella McCartney, Rowan Atkinson, and Dido.

The listing is held by Knight Frank.

Rod Stewart Reduces Price On LA Mansion

For over 50 years, the London-born-and-raised Sir Rod Stewart's distinctive raspy voice and charismatic stage presence have made him a beloved and very successful artist. His all-time classic songs including "Mandolin Wind," "Tonight's the Night," "Forever Young," and "Maggie May" have provided a soundtrack to generations from baby boomers to Generation Z. As popular in the United States as he is in his native England, Rod is still rockin audiences everywhere, especially in his ongoing Las Vegas show that began in 2011 and starts up again in July.

One of music's biggest stars, Rod's home is also big with 13 bedrooms and 28,500 square feet on over three acres of prime Los Angeles North Beverly Park turf. A bit flamboyant, just like the owner, the home has a striking yellow exterior, a large Las Vegas-style fountain and ornate double doors that welcome visitors to the home's grand foyer. The first floor has two sitting rooms with intricate moldings, traditionally decorated and filled with Old World treasures. There is a gourmet kitchen next to the tea room and the den with fireplaces and loggias, a wine room, an exquisite dining room that seats 20, a bar that rivals the best of the European taverns with a large mirror and several oil-painted Renaissance nudes. And much more including French doors that lead to the covered loggia, manicured grounds, a wood-paneled library, wood-inlay floors, and a green speakeasy perfect for a nightcap – perhaps following a Rod Stewart concert. There is also a 4,500-square-foot guesthouse.

A double staircase leads to the private quarters, including the primary bedroom suite with dual bathrooms – one is pink and the other is green. There are extra-large closets to hold Rod's huge shoe collection, covered terraces that overlook one of LA's best pools, and luscious grounds with city and canyon views. Rod is a huge soccer fan - he was a serious player well into his 60s – so, of course, there is a soccer field. The price was recently reduced from $80 million to $74 million.

North Beverly Park is LA's most exclusive neighborhood with extra-large estates and immaculate landscaping located just north of Beverly Hills, developed in the 1980s for the world's richest people. Current and former celebrity owners include Adele, Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington and Magic Johnson. The entire neighborhood is gated with 24/7 guards.

Rod's home is listed with Tomer Fridman from Compass.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Media Contact

Terry Walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-544-0526, [email protected], https://toptenrealestatedeals.com/weekly-ten-best-home-deals

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com